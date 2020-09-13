F1 live blog: Tuscan Grand Prix

Refresh for live updates

Leaders

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Lance Stroll, Racing Point

20/59 Red Bull's Alex Albon has passed Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc to move into fourth place.

18/59 Lance Stroll finally chases down Charles Leclerc to take third place. He finished on the podium for the second time in his career last week in Monza.

16/59 Charles Leclerc does well to hold off a pass attempt by Lance Stroll. Further back, Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel passes Kimi Raikkonen to move into 11th.

15/59 Daniel Ricciardo overtakes Sergio Perez to slide up to fifth place.

13/59 Williams driver George Russell has done well to regain 10th place from Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen. Williams have yet to score a point this season.

9/59 restart: We are back underway in Mugello. Lewis Hamilton retakes the lead from Valtteri Bottas as Alex Albon falls down the field after a slow start.

— Sebastian Ocon is also out of the race due to overheating breaks, which leaves 13 drivers for the restart.

— The race will restart at 13:55 UTC.

— To no one's surprise, the incident is under investigation. The drivers are out of their cars in pit lane.

— Cars at the back appear to have thought the race was back underway before the leader, Valterri Bottas, began accelerating. Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovanazzi, Kevin Magnussen and Nicolas Latifi are all out of the race.

"That's what happens when you turn off the safety car lights so late," Lewis Hamilton said over the radio.

6/79 Red flag: Session stopped

6/59 Four cars collide shortly after the restart, causing all four to retire.

6/59 Safety car off

5/59 The incident, which involved seven cars, is being officially reviewed.

4/59 Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, who won the Italian GP last week, was also forced to retire after winding up in the sand.

2/59 Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen picked up damage in the incident and went to the box for quick repairs.

1/59 Safety car: After losing speed off the line, Max Verstappen was sandwiched between Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean and winds up in the sand. The Red Bull driver is forced to retire. Carlos Sainz also spun out after making contact with a Racing Point car.

Lights out! We're underway at Mugello for the Tuscan Grand Prix

Formation lap Drivers are doing their final prep before the race gets underway.

Championship entering the race

As expected, Mercedes leads the pack in both the driver's and constructor's standings. Red Bull firmly in second in the constructor's table, 123 points behind the Silver Arrows. British outfit McLaren are currently the best of the rest, 16 points ahead of Racing Point, while Ferrari enter their commemorative Grand Prix languishing in 6th.

Driver's standings

Hamilton, Mercedes — 164 points Bottas, Mercedes — 117 points Verstappen, Red Bull — 110 points

Constructor's standings

Mercedes — 281 points Red Bull — 158 points McLaren — 98 points

Qualifying roundup

Lewis Hamilton will start at the front of the grid for the Tuscan Grand Prix after a strong finish in Saturday's third qualifying session.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first two sessions at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero. But Hamilton pipped his Mercedes teammate to earn his seventh pole of the season.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon will start behind the two Mercedes cars in the second row.

Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, who won the Italian Grand Prix last week, will start 16th after failing to reach the second qualifying session.

Quote from qualifying: Lewis Hamilton

Circuit profile: Mugello

Normally used for the MotoGP and smaller classes, the Mugello Circuit is set to host its first-ever Formula One World Championship race. The track is owned by the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, which uses the circuit for testing. The Tuscany Grand Prix this season will celebrate Ferrari's 1,000th entry in the F1 championship.