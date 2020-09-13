F1 live blog: Tuscan Grand Prix

Refresh for live updates

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull

1/59 Safety car: Max Verstappen spins out. His team frantically tried to fix a software issue before the race, but it appears his Red Bull car still had issues.

Lights out! We're underway at Mugello for the Tuscan Grand Prix

Formation lap Drivers are doing their final prep before the race gets underway.

Championship entering the race

As expected, Mercedes leads the pack in both the driver's and constructor's standings. Red Bull firmly in second in the constructor's table, 123 points behind the Silver Arrows. British outfit McLaren are currently the best of the rest, 16 points ahead of Racing Point, while Ferrari enter their commemorative Grand Prix languishing in 6th.

Driver's standings

Hamilton, Mercedes — 164 points Bottas, Mercedes — 117 points Verstappen, Red Bull — 110 points

Constructor's standings

Mercedes — 281 points Red Bull — 158 points McLaren — 98 points

Qualifying roundup

Lewis Hamilton will start at the front of the grid for the Tuscan Grand Prix after a strong finish in Saturday's third qualifying session.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first two sessions at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero. But Hamilton pipped his Mercedes teammate to earn his seventh pole of the season.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon will start behind the two Mercedes cars in the second row.

Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, who won the Italian Grand Prix last week, will start 16th after failing to reach the second qualifying session.

Circuit profile: Mugello

Normally used for the MotoGP and smaller classes, the Mugello Circuit is set to host its first-ever Formula One World Championship race. The track is owned by the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, which uses the circuit for testing. The Tuscany Grand Prix this season will celebrate Ferrari's 1,000th entry in the F1 championship.