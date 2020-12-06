F1 live blog: Sakhir Grand Prix

Top three: 1. Russell 2. Bottas 3. Sainz

Lap 14/87

Vettel not looking good in the one-on-one and he is down into 12th as Perez is up to 11th after that tough start. He just keeps going doesn't he? Russell is 1.8s clear of his teammate. Given the short track length these laps are flying by. Albon complains how slow he is in the straights. A great team race for Kvyat and Gasly, who are in 5th and 7th respectively.

Lap 10/87

This race keeps delivering. Russell delivers when it comes to putting the foot down, Bottas less so and Sainz takes him but then makes an error a corner later and Bottas gets back in place. Ricciardo will be watching with a keen eye though. Norris takes Vettel to move into 9th. Russell has the fastest lap. So far, this is a great advert for the Briton's talent (and the Mercedes car).

Lap 6/87

That start really has blown this race open. Verstappen will be furious not to have taken the chance to win a race today. "I couldn't anything there," the Dutchman said on the radio. Russell is loving life at the start, one that leaves Bottas looking less than impressive. This podium could see a host of new names once this is over. Sainz up five spots to fifth and teammate Norris up 9 spots to 10th - a great start for McLaren. Ricciardo up to fourth as well. Safety car ends on lap six and now it's time for Russell to restart the race with cars right behind him and he has to time his kick on.

Lap 4/87

Off we go! What a start! Russell gets the better start and pips Bottas to the corner to take the lead. Verstappen starts well but then it's Leclerc who is late on his brakes which sees him hit Perez and force Verstappen out. That is the end of the race for those two, although Perez gets back on and pits to stay in the race. Verstappen is furious and kicks the wall as he walks off. Not a happy man. Raikkonen also went off but is back on at the back. Safety car comes out.

Warm-up lap

It's dusty out there. A fine sand is in the air say some of the drivers and as they slowly draw away for the formation lap a huge amount of dust is thrown into the air. That is going to play a role today I think. It's nearly time...

Hello there! Welcome to DW's live coverage of the penultimate race of the F1 2020 season. There's plenty to keep an eye out for in this one, including a few new drivers, but most of the motorsport headlines of the day are about Mick Schumacher sealing the F2 title.

In terms of the grid, worth noting that McLaren's Lando Norris is at the back of the grid after taking a new engine and that Pietro Fittipaldi will be replacing Romain Grosjean next weekend too as the Frenchman continues his recovery.

Romain Grosjean and his wife Marion Grosjean at the Sakhir GP

Qualifying roundup

With Lewis Hamilton out of this weekend's race after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took advantage to claim pole in the penultimate race of the 2020 season.

Bottas overcame a blistering Max Verstappen, but had to contend with an ever sterner test from new Mercedes teammate George Russell, who stepped in from Williams to replace Hamilton.

Despite being in an unfamiliar car, Russell looked comfortable and finished just 0.026s behind his teammate. Verstappen took third, with Charles Lecerc stealing into fourth on the back of one of the Dutchman's speedy laps.

Last time out in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton won although the race was marred by a shocking crash involving Romain Grosjean. With both Hamilton and Grosjean out of this race, there were some new faces on the track. Williams' reserve driver Jack Aitken stepped up for Russell, while Brazilian-American test driver Pietro Fittipaldi replaced the injured Grosjean at Haas

Hamilton having already secured the constructors' title for the seventh time, the final two races of the 2020 F1 season are about the constructors' title and drivers' showing off their skills in the hope of keeping or winning a seat for next season.

Driving for Williams, Jack Aitken made his F1 debut

Quote of the day

"It's a different way of driving, having to re-learn how to drive this car fast... If you'd told me last week I'd be qualifying P2 I wouldn't have believed you!" — George Russell

Current standings

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 332 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 201

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 189

4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 102

5. Perez (Racing Point) — 100

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 533 points

2. Red Bull — 274

3. McLaren — 171

4. Racing Point — 154

5. Renault — 144

6. Ferrari — 131

Circuit profile: Bahrain International Circuit (Outer Track)

It's the same place as last just on a different track. The Sakhir Grand Prix track , under the floodlights, is on a far more open circuit that allows for cars to fly around the track. The Outer Track is just 200 meters longer than the shortest track on the calendar, Monaco, with the key difference being an arc left instead of right at the end of Turn four. This will be the first F1 race on the outer track and it will see drivers have to complete 87 laps to finish. Some drivers have said it's too tight, others have said it reminds them of their karting days - either way it promises to be plenty of fun.