F1 live blog: Hungarian Grand Prix

July 19

Top three as it stands: 1. Hamilton 2. Bottas 3. Stroll.

Race start time: 15:10 CEST

-- There's a little rain in the air today and it looks likely to be intermittent during the race. That could be good news for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who was quickest in the wet on Friday.

"It should be an exciting race," the German told Sky Sports. "We will see. I hope we don't have to start behind a safety car.

"Their [the cars in front of gim's] pace is genuine, not just in qualifying but also the race. If you are fast, you are fast. It will be a bit of a stretch but we will try."

July 18

Qualifying roundup

-- Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton claimed his second successive pole of the truncated 2020 Formula 1 season with a track record, while teammate Valtteri Bottas completed an all Mercedes front row. The two drivers have won a race each so far and already look likely to battle for the driver's title.

Six-time world champion Hamilton clocked a rapid time of one minute and 13.447 seconds on his second run, while Racing Point came in third and fourth with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez. Following them were Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari, after a much-improved display by the Italian team. Racing Point have caused some controversy this year, with a car designed closely on that which won the title for Mercedes last year.

What the drivers said

-- "I have to pinch myself. It doesn't register [matching Schumacher's record of eight poles in Hungary.] It's quite humbling because I work with an incredible bunch of people who do an amazing job here and back home."

Lewis Hamilton

-- "I'm very happy. The car was really strong throughout today and the whole weekend so far. It feels great when you manage to put it all together at the end of qualifying."

Lance Stroll, who sits third on the grid.

The track

-- The Hungaroring is a familiar location, with a track that doesn't tend to quicken up all that much over a race weekend. Conditions during qualifying were cooler than usual for the time of year, with rain threatening but never falling.

Overtaking is always tough, given the tracks frequent twists and turns, and it's sometimes compared to that used at Monaco.

