F1 live blog: Hungarian Grand Prix

+++ Refresh page for updates +++

Top three as it stands: 1. Hamilton 2. Verstappen 3. Stroll

Lap 19 of 70: Vettel, who looks much quicker than Leclerc, now passes his Ferrari teammate on the outside. The German is up in eighth.

Lap 18 of 70: Stroll, as expected, slips past Magnussen back up in to third. There's a real battle between the two Ferraris and Albon's Red Bull car, which is sandwiched between them. Finally, Albon slips past Leclerc in to seventh but the Frenchman won't let teammate Vettel through. Elsewhere Gasly has retired, with flames coming from the back of his vehicle.

Lap 13 of 70: Bottas easing his way up the field again now, after a slick overtake on Grosjean helped him up to fifth. Vettel, after that shoddy pit stop is still back in ninth. It looks like Hamilton vs. Verstappen, with Bottas also in the frame. Pretty incredible from the Red Bull driver after he crashed on the way to the grid.

Lap 9 of 70: Hamilton has reclaimed the fastest lap from Bottas. It's all settling down a little now. The Englishman's lead is now more than 8 seconds.

Lap 8 of 70: It sounds like Bottas may be penalized for that jump start.

Lap 7 of 70: Right, after all that tire changing, Hamilton still leads and Verstappen just set a new fastest lap. Bottas', after this jump start is down in seventh just ahead of Vettel.

Lap 4 of 70: Hamilton eased ahead early on and continued to cruise, the gap to second was over seven seconds at one point. But then Bottas and Hamilton pitted , changing to medium tires it seems. Vettel then pits but can't find an easy route out. He will have lost some time there. Stroll has also gone in and out. Frantic.

Lap 1 of 70: Lights out and a shocker from Bottas, who drops right down to sixth. In better news for Mercedes, Hamilton retains his lead while Stroll moves to second and Verstappen shakes off his pre-race nightmare to move up from seventh to third. Vettel sits in fourth.

-- Verstappen looks to have made it to the start somehow, but the condition of his car remains to be seen.

-- The Red Bull mechanics are still working away on fixing Verstappen's car. There's only ten minutes to go. Arguably the best driver in the wet could miss out in the rain, here.

-- Max Verstappen has managed to crash on the way to the starting grid and the Red Bull mechanics have had to find a new nose cone and a front wing. Not an ideal start. It happened on Turn 12, which is likely to cause real problems in these slippery conditions.

-- There's a little rain in the air today and it looks likely to be intermittent during the race. That could be good news for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who was quickest in the wet on Friday.

"It should be an exciting race," the German told Sky Sports. "We will see. I hope we don't have to start behind a safety car.

"Their [the cars in front of gim's] pace is genuine, not just in qualifying but also the race. If you are fast, you are fast. It will be a bit of a stretch but we will try."

July 18

Qualifying roundup

-- Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton claimed his second successive pole of the truncated 2020 Formula 1 season with a track record, while teammate Valtteri Bottas completed an all Mercedes front row. The two drivers have won a race each so far and already look likely to battle for the driver's title.

Six-time world champion Hamilton clocked a rapid time of one minute and 13.447 seconds on his second run, while Racing Point came in third and fourth with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez. Following them were Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari, after a much-improved display by the Italian team. Racing Point have caused some controversy this year, with a car designed closely on that which won the title for Mercedes last year.

What the drivers said

-- "I have to pinch myself. It doesn't register [matching Schumacher's record of eight poles in Hungary.] It's quite humbling because I work with an incredible bunch of people who do an amazing job here and back home."

Lewis Hamilton

-- "I'm very happy. The car was really strong throughout today and the whole weekend so far. It feels great when you manage to put it all together at the end of qualifying."

Lance Stroll, who sits third on the grid.

The track

-- The Hungaroring is a familiar location, with a track that doesn't tend to quicken up all that much over a race weekend. Conditions during qualifying were cooler than usual for the time of year, with rain threatening but never falling.

Overtaking is always tough, given the tracks frequent twists and turns, and it's sometimes compared to that used at Monaco.

