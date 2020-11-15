F1 live blog: Hamilton vying for seventh world title

Refresh page for live updates

After five races with no points, Lance Stroll sealed a stunning pole on a wet track in Istanbul. The Racing Point driver stole top spot away from Max Verstappen, who struggled for grip after a late change to inters.

This is the first pole of the Canadian's career and with teammate Sergio Perez finishing in a career best starting spot of third, this was a day to remember for Racing Point.

After leading all three practice sessions, Verstappen was audibly disappointed at not finishing first. The Dutchman's Red Bull teammate Alexander Albon starts in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton, known for his wet-weather driving, struggled and had to contend with sixth on the starting grid. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will start in 9th.

In round 14 of this 17-race season, Hamilton remains on course to claim his seventh drivers' championship. After this qualifying run though, this is a weekend that could shake up the rest of the standings.

Quote of the day

"I didn't expect this... I had the confidence from the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner. It's such a great way to bounce back after a few rough weeks." — Lance Stroll

Lewis Hamilton struggled in the wet weather

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 282 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 197

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 162

4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 95

5. Leclerc (Ferrari) — 85

The circuit - Intercity Istanbul Park

Situated an hour east of the city, this track was built with few expenses spared when it first hosted a GP back in 2005. It's design has drawn similarities to Spa and Interlagos, with the fast and bumpy turn 8 one of the most demanding tests for drivers' focus. It was last on the F1 calendar back in 2011, when Sebastian Vettel, racing for Red Bull, crossed the line first after 58 laps.