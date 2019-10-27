F1 live blog — Hamilton goes for the title in Austin

Refresh page for live updates - all times in CET

Lap 9/56 Vettel is out! A bad race has just got worse for Vettel. He was clipped and is complaining of suspension issues. He grinds to a halt and his race is run.

Lap 7/56 Bottas is closing in on a 2 second lead over Verstappen at the front. 1.9 as it stands. Hamilton is 3.8 seconds off the lead.

Lap 5/56 The FIA reach a quick decision on that clash: no further action.

Lap 3/56 Sainz and Albon collided on the first corner and both are under investigation.

Lap 2/56 That was an aggressive, crazy start. But amid the chaos, Bottas had a good start and managed to extend his lead at the front. He now leads by 1.4 seconds.

Lap 1/56 GO GO GO! — Lights out and Hamilton is up to third after overtaking Leclerc. Vettel has a terrible start, dropping down to seventh.

20:05 — Victory for Hamilton would see him move up to second on the all-time list of F1 champions, one behind German legend Michael Schumacher. It would also be a fifth title in six years for Hamilton, who has been the dominant force in the sport since moving to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

19:55 — So what does Lewis Hamilton have to do today to become world champion and continue his decade of domination? Well, it's quite simple really. He just needs to finish in the top eight, and he can finish outside it and still seal the title should his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas not win.

19:45 — Hello and welcome to live coverage of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. This should be the day Lewis Hamilton does the business and clinches title number six. But he starts back in fifth.