 F1 live blog — Hamilton goes for the title in Austin | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1 live blog — Hamilton goes for the title in Austin

Lewis Hamilton can clinch his sixth F1 title at the United States Grand Prix. The Briton starts 5th on the grid in Texas, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in pole position, just ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Formel 1 Russland Lewis Hamilton (picture alliance/dpa/S. Faceichev)

Refresh page for live updates - all times in CET

20:05 — Victory for Hamilton would see him move up to second on the all-time list of F1 champions, one behind German legend Michael Schumacher. It would also be a fifth title in six years for Hamilton, who has been the dominant force in the sport since moving to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

19:55 — So what does Lewis Hamilton have to do today to become world champion and continue his decade of domination? Well, it's quite simple really. He just needs to finish in the top eight, and he can finish outside it and still seal the title should his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas not win.

19:45 — Hello and welcome to live coverage of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. This should be the day Lewis Hamilton does the business and clinches title number six. But he starts back in fifth. 

Related content

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Mexiko | Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Mexico but title champagne remains on ice 27.10.2019

Lewis Hamilton was top of the podium in Mexico, recovering from a bad start to finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. But the Briton's quest for a sixth driver's championship must wait until Austin after Bottas came third.

Russland Sotschi Formel 1 Leclerc Vettel

Formula One: Ferrari meltdown gifts Mercedes one-two in Russia 29.09.2019

A blistering start by Sebastian Vettel seemed to pave the way for a great day for Ferrari. But Vettel controversially ignored team orders and was then forced to retire, opening the door for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

F1 Grand Prix - Singapore - Qualifying | Pole für Charles Leclerc

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc on pole in Singapore as hot streak continues 21.09.2019

Charles Leclerc will start the Singapore Grand Prix in pole position as he looks to secure a third straight victory. Lewis Hamilton starts alongside the Frenchman at the front of the grid, with Sebastian Vettel in third.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  