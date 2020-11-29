F1 live blog: Grosjean suffers shocking crash in Bahrain

Lap 1 — HUGE CRASH The red flag comes out immediately because Romain Grosjean has suffered a horrific crash on the second corner, slamming into the barriers at 140mph with his car immediately engulfed in flames. Thankfully Grosjean somehow walks away, albeit slowly and with the help of medical staff who are very quickly on the scene. Grosjean is taken straight into the medical vehicle and will be examined. A shocking moment and the race will be restarted later.

Update — Grosjean has suffered suspected broken ribs and burns to his wrists and ankles, which are not believed to be major. A huge relief to everyone that his injuries are not more serious. More on his status as we get it.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix en route to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time champion was in total control under the lights in the Middle East as he finished just under 0.3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and a little of 0.4 clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's teammate Alexander Albon was in fourth place and a full second behind Hamilton, who is aiming to secure a record-extending 95th Formula One win on Sunday.

How the grid looks

Best quote — Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

"You always want more but it's important to stay realistic. I'm just pushing as hard as I can with the material I have.''



Circuit profile — Bahrain International Circuit

Designed by German architect Hermann Tilke, the Bahrain International Circuit is situated in the middle of the Sakhir desert.

Unveiled as an F1 venue in 2004, its first ten F1 races were day races but reverted to a night race in 2014 to celebrate 10 years since its opening, and has remained a race under the lights ever since.

The circuit is 5.41 kilometers long with an even combination of straights, turns and tight bends, which makes it an ideal track for the all-round drivers and the most powerful engines.