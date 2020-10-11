F1 live blog: Eifel Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates

Lap 35/60 — A ding dong battle between Perez and Leclerc ends with the former moving into fourth place and the latter limping into the pits. Hasn't been a great day for the young man from Monaco.

Lap 30/60 — We're halfway through the race and Hamilton is on course for his 91st Grand Prix victory, which would bring him level with the great Michael Schumacher. But there are still 30 laps to go and Verstappen isn't going to give the Briton and easy ride. The Red Bull is 5 seconds behind Hamilton, but the leader has just recorded a new fastest lap.

Lap 25/60 — Bottas is out! The polesitter loses power and sinks down the pecking order until he is told to drag himself into the pits and retire. A tough break for Bottas.

Lap 20/60 — Hamilton takes the lead! Bottas locks up into turn 1 and Hamilton seizes the opportunity. Bottas then pits and returns to the track on the medium tyres, just behind Ricciardo. Meanwhile, Raikkonen shunts Russell, which sends the Williams driver into the air. The virtual safety car is deployed, with the collision under investigation. A penalty would appear to be on the way for Raikkonen.

Lap 15/60 — Ricciardo takes fourth from Leclerc! He overtakes the Ferrari on turn 1, and then has enough pace to consolidate it through turn 2. That had been coming — now the Australian needs to chip away at the 18 second gap between him and his Red Bull teammate in third. Not an easy task.

Lap 10/60 — With news that a rain shower is on the way, Verstappen clocks a fastest lap of 1m 31.938, faster than Hamilton's previous fastest lap. The Red Bull is the man with the pace out there at the moment.

Lap 5/60 — Verstappen is keeping pace with the two Mercedes at the moment, while Leclerc has dropped four seconds, allowing Red Bull's Ricciardo to challenge the Ferrari for fourth.

Lap 1/60 — GO GO GO! Lights out and Bottas holds the lead through the first corner, but Hamilton has a good go at him and for a very brief moment had the lead. The two Mercedes go wheel to wheel, but Hamilton relents and Bottas keeps the lead on the second turn. Max Verstappen had a cheeky attempt to dart into second, but Hamilton quickly shuts the door.

Qualifying roundup

Valtteri Bottas claimed an impressive pole position for the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday.

German fans saw Sebastian Vettel have to settle for 11th while Nico Hulkenberg will be last on Sunday's grid for Racing Point after standing in at short notice for Lance Stroll.

Bottas topped practice and was also on form in qualifying, storming to his third pole of the season and 14th overall by clocking 1 minute 25.269 seconds in cold temperatures.

Hamilton was .256 seconds adrift and Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed by .293 in third as he failed to end Mercedes' perfect run of season poles.

"It's such a nice feeling when you get it on the last lap, with the last chance," Bottas said. "The last lap in Q3 was spot on, just what I needed. It's been pretty tricky with short practice and these conditions

Current standings

1. Hamiton (Mercedes) — 206 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 161

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 128

4. Norris (McLaren) — 65

5. Albon (Red Bull) — 64

Quote of the day

Circuit profile: Eifel Grand Prix (Nurburgring)

F1 returns to the Nurburgring this weekend after a six-year absence. The 5.148-kilometres course is one of the signature tracks on the calendar, but Hockenheim has been the preferred circuit for the German Grand Prix in recent years. With seven left turns and 10 right-hand turns, the Nurburgring has just eight braking zones — equating to 63% full-throttle. The several high-speed corners often makes for an enjoyable race.

