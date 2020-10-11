F1 live blog: Eifel Grand Prix

Refresh page for live updates (race starts at 14:10 CEST)

Lap 1/60 — GO GO GO! Lights out and Bottas holds the lead through the first corner, but Hamilton has a good go at him. The two Mercedes briefly go wheel to wheel, but Hamilton relents and Bottas keeps the lead. Max Verstappen had a cheeky attempt to dart into second, but Hamilton quickly shut the door.

Qualifying roundup

Valtteri Bottas claimed an impressive pole position for the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday.

German fans saw Sebastian Vettel have to settle for 11th while Nico Hulkenberg will be last on Sunday's grid for Racing Point after standing in at short notice for Lance Stroll.

Bottas topped practice and was also on form in qualifying, storming to his third pole of the season and 14th overall by clocking 1 minute 25.269 seconds in cold temperatures.

Hamilton was .256 seconds adrift and Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed by .293 in third as he failed to end Mercedes' perfect run of season poles.

"It's such a nice feeling when you get it on the last lap, with the last chance," Bottas said. "The last lap in Q3 was spot on, just what I needed. It's been pretty tricky with short practice and these conditions

Current standings

1. Hamiton (Mercedes) — 206 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 161

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 128

4. Norris (McLaren) — 65

5. Albon (Red Bull) — 64

Quote of the day

Circuit profile: Eifel Grand Prix (Nurburgring)

F1 returns to the Nurburgring this weekend after a six-year absence. The 5.148-kilometres course is one of the signature tracks on the calendar, but Hockenheim has been the preferred circuit for the German Grand Prix in recent years. With seven left turns and 10 right-hand turns, the Nurburgring has just eight braking zones — equating to 63% full-throttle. The several high-speed corners often makes for an enjoyable race.

