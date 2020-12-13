F1 live blog: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Top three: 1. Verstappen 2. Bottas 3. Hamilton

Lap 20/55

Ricciardo is loving life here, he is up to 5th having started on hards. Norris told to get after the Aussie though. His McLaren teammate Sainz is in trouble for driving slowly in the pit and under investigation. Leclerc pushing to get past Stroll. Vettel does a good job of holding off Stroll, and stays in 8th. A much better day for the German.

Lap 12/55

What a way to finish your career with your team! Sergio Perez waves his hands in the air as he stands, looking back at his car. As he came into the final sector before the straight, the engine just died on him. He is out of the race. The virtual safety car comes out and as a result, almost everyone pits. Hamilton complaints about the strategy not feeling like a good one, but he, like everyone, is out on hards. The real safety car is also out and that will calm things down. Also with Perez out, the door is really open for McLaren to seal third in the constructors' title now.

Lap 10/55

There is a concern that this one could already be done and dusted, although of course the pit strategy wil play a role. Albon and Norris trade overtakes but in the end Albon does get by and holds it. That's two Red Bulls in the top four now. Verstappen now with a really strong lead of 2.5s over Bottas. Hamilton yet to jump into top gear. As things stand, McLaren have overtaken Racing Point in the constructors' championship and moved into third by just two points. Ricciardo passes teammate Ocon and closes in on Gasly in 9th. Further up the field, Stroll overtakes Kvyat to move into 7th.

Lap 5/55

Gasly, on softer tires, gets past Ocon and moves into 9th. Verstappen with a good lead and delivers the fastest lap the third time around. Leclerc putting pressure on his Ferrari teammate and should probably be allowed to pass given he's on softer tires. A lot of bunched up traffic so far, tempting drivers to overtake despite a lack of space. Albon still tight on fourth-placed Norris.

Sebastian Vettel before his last race with Ferrari

Lap 1/55

The lights are out for the last time and we are off! Verstappen with a great start, finally this season. The two Mercedes stay hot on his heels and Albon is already putting pressure on Norris. The top eight stays as it was. Vettel climbs one, as does Ocon. Magnussen the big winner, moving three spots into 17th.

Formation lap

Good afternoon! For one last time this year, this group of drivers will go racing. It has been quite the season and even if the drivers' title is already decided, the constructors' spots below number one are still up for grabs. The drivers' continued protest against racism takes place and there's an award for Lewis Hamilton who has the most fastest laps (6) this season. Nearly go time here.

Qualifying roundup

Lewis Hamilton returned to the track having recovered from COVID-19 but was blown away by Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman nailed the middle and final sectors of the Yas Marina circuit right at the end of qualifying to seal pole just 0.025s ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. It was the first non-Mercedes pole of the year. Hamilton had to make do with third.

It was also a great day for McLaren, as Lando Norris sealed a stunning fourth and Carlos Sainz wasn't far behind in sixth. Red Bull's Alexander Albon enjoyed one of his better qualifying days, sealing the spot between the two McLarens.

Tomorrow will be the final race for a number of drivers, and will notably be the end of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari career after the German driver has agreed to join Aston Martin (rebranded from Racing Point) next season.

Quote of the day:

"We are all very happy and it's great to finally get there after being close many times in 2020." — Max Verstappen

Current standings:

Drivers:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 282 points

2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 205

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 189

4. Perez (Racing Point) — 125

5. Ricciardo (Renault) — 112

Constructors:

1. Mercedes — 540 points

2. Red Bull — 282

3. Racing Point — 194

4. McLaren — 184

5. Renault — 172

Circuit profile: Yas Marina Circuit

This 55 lap track is full of corners to be taken quickly and corners that force drivers to use the break. The 1.2km straight after turn 7 allows drivers to get up to 330 km/h and is where much of the overtaking will take place, especially given it starts and finishes with lots of slow bends. The circuit that has been on the schedule since 2009 will be a fun way to end the season.