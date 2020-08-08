F1 live blog: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST +++

As it stands

1. Hamilton

2. Verstappen

3. Leclerc

Lap 42 of 52: Hamilton hits the pits and comes out in fourth. Leclerc is up in to third. Will the championship leader have enough for a late charge here? However, there is some question of an infringement by Hamilton when he left the pit lane.

Lap 41 of 52: Leclerc is coming up on the rails here, he's fourth and might fancy his chances of nicking a podium spot. It's not going so well for the other Ferrari, with Vettel down in 12th.

Lap 38 of 52: How long can Hamilton stay out on these tires, surely not all the way? That's the big question here. Bottas doesn't look able to beat Verstappen in a straight race. Strategy is king today and tires, once again, the main issue.

Lap 33 of 52: Verstappen and Bottas both pit and the Red Bull man comes out ahead of his rival. Hamilton takes the lead, for now at least.

Lap 30 of 52: Vettel is not happy with his team, who have send him back out in 13th. Hamilton has also had a bit of a whinge about Red Bull.

Lap 27 of 52: Bottas takes back the lead! And then loses it again seconds later! Verstappen finally has to pit and the Mercedes man came out inches in front of him. But Verstappen won't back down and when the Finn goes wide, he retakes the lead. Are we finally going to get a non-Mercedes winner?

Lap 26 of 52: Verstappen's lead is almost 20 seconds now, Mercedes are really struggling. That might give Hülkenberg a chance for a first ever podium.

Lap 21 of 52: Both the Mercedes have pitted but they're starting to look a bit slower than Verstappen, who could well be on a one-stop strategy. The Dutchman will fancy this.

Lap 17 of 52: Vettel is still grinding his way back up the board. He's in 11th now, the spot in which he started.

Lap 15 of 52: Hamilton does go in and, for only the second time all season, a non-Mercedes car leads. Can Verstappen make significant grround? Hamilton out in sixth, Bottas has moved to third.

Lap 14 of 52: Bottas pits, presumably earlier than planned, and returns down in sixth. Hamilton's tires are a state, so he'll presumably follow shortly. Verstappen is nipping at his heels.

Lap 12 of 52: Verstappen's engineers want him to go easy and cool the tires down. But he's having none of it: "this is my only chance" he says.

Lap 11 of 52: The familiar top three are pulling away from the rest, with about a second between Bottas and Hamilton and between Hamilton and Verstappen. Hülkenberg is a further seven seconds back. Verstappen looks like he might just have enough to trouble the Mercedes today.

Lap 6 of 52: The leader is among the drivers who is a little concerned about the temperature of his tires. One to watch there.

Lap 4 of 52: Bottas still leads, and holds the fastest lap point. And we've just seen the view of Vettel's start from the camera in his car. He went a touch wide on a kerb and had a big wobble, almost colliding with Sainz. There seems no obvious reason for the error. That's how it's going for Vettel at the moment.

Lap 1 of 52: The two Mercedes fly off and have an early battle for supremacy, with Bottas holding on just as Hamilton looked like passing him. Verstappen cruises past Hülkenberg in to third. But Vettel has had another Silverstone nightmare. It looked like he spun on the first corner and he's bottom of the pile. Catastrophe for the German, who started in 11th.

15:10 - It's very warm at Silverstone, which is likely to have all sorts of impacts here. Managing the heat will be important. The drivers are on their formation lap now.

15:00 - Hello and welcome to the second British Grand Prix in succession, though it's not officially called that, with this one also marking the 70th anniversary of Formula 1. We have about 10 minutes to wait until we're off.

As it happened on Saturday

Two days after signing a contract extension with Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas earned his 13th career pole after pipping defending champion Lewis Hamilton for the top spot on the grid for Sunday's 70th anniversary Grand Prix.

Racing point driver Nico Hülkenberg will start third, a strong position for the replacement driver. The German is driving in place of Sergio Perez, who will miss his second straight race after testing positive twice for COVID-19.

Hülkenberg, who was let go by Renault at the end of last season, was a last-minute replacement for Perez for last weekend's British GP. After qualifying fifth, he was cruely denied an F1 return after his car failed to start in the garage.

Sebastian Vettel, who has struggled in his final season with Ferrari, will start 12th, four places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The grid

Circuit profile: Silverstone

There is perhaps no better place for Formula One to celebrate it's 70th anniversary than Silverstone. The British circuit has held races since the 1940s and has been on the F1 calendar since the series' inaugural season in 1950.

To no one's surprise, Hamilton has excelled in Silvestone throughout his career. The Briton has won seven British GPs on the circuit, including last weekend.