F1 live blog: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST +++

As it stands

1. Bottas

2. Hamilton

3. Verstappen

Lap 12 of 52: Verstappen's engineers want him to go easy and cool the tires down. But he's having none of it: "this is my only chance" he says.

Lap 11 of 52: The familiar top three are pulling away from the rest, with about a second between Bottas and Hamilton and between Hamilton and Verstappen. Hülkenberg is a further seven seconds back. Verstappen looks like he might just have enough to trouble the Mercedes today.

Lap 6 of 52: The leader is among the drivers who is a little concerned about the temperature of his tires. One to watch there.

Lap 4 of 52: Bottas still leads, and holds the fastest lap point. And we've just seen the view of Vettel's start from the camera in his car. He went a touch wide on a kerb and had a big wobble, almost colliding with Sainz. There seems no obvious reason for the error. That's how it's going for Vettel at the moment.

Lap 1 of 52: The two Mercedes fly off and have an early battle for supremacy, with Bottas holding on just as Hamilton looked like passing him. Verstappen cruises past Hülkenberg in to third. But Vettel has had another Silverstone nightmare. It looked like he spun on the first corner and he's bottom of the pile. Catastrophe for the German, who started in 11th.

15:10 - It's very warm at Silverstone, which is likely to have all sorts of impacts here. Managing the heat will be important. The drivers are on their formation lap now.

15:00 - Hello and welcome to the second British Grand Prix in succession, though it's not officially called that, with this one also marking the 70th anniversary of Formula 1. We have about 10 minutes to wait until we're off.

As it happened on Saturday

Two days after signing a contract extension with Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas earned his 13th career pole after pipping defending champion Lewis Hamilton for the top spot on the grid for Sunday's 70th anniversary Grand Prix.

Racing point driver Nico Hülkenberg will start third, a strong position for the replacement driver. The German is driving in place of Sergio Perez, who will miss his second straight race after testing positive twice for COVID-19.

Hülkenberg, who was let go by Renault at the end of last season, was a last-minute replacement for Perez for last weekend's British GP. After qualifying fifth, he was cruely denied an F1 return after his car failed to start in the garage.

Sebastian Vettel, who has struggled in his final season with Ferrari, will start 12th, four places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The grid

Quote from qualifying

Circuit profile: Silverstone

There is perhaps no better place for Formula One to celebrate it's 70th anniversary than Silverstone. The British circuit has held races since the 1940s and has been on the F1 calendar since the series' inaugural season in 1950.

To no one's surprise, Hamilton has excelled in Silvestone throughout his career. The Briton has won seven British GPs on the circuit, including last weekend.