F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wasted the advantage of his 100th pole, but recovered brilliantly to win his 98th race and his fifth in succession in Spain.

The seven-time world champion is usually a master at leading from the front but a sluggish start enabled his closest rival, Max Verstappen, to nip through on the inside and take the early lead.

Verstappen seemed to be in control in the improved Red Bull but Hamilton upped the ante as the race drew on, shaving a second here and a second there. With Verstappen staying out longer, Hamilton eventually took advantage to glide past the Dutchman on newer tires with six laps remaining. There was no way back in the race for Verstappen, who was reminded once again who any why Hamilton and Mercedes are the ones to beat.

Spanish GP Podium

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Driver of the day at the Spanish GP

Given that his dominance can become tiring, it's sometimes easy to forget just what a driver Lewis Hamilton is. While in previous seasons, his car has clearly been superior, this time round he's having to show his full range. After losing the early initiative, Hamilton was forced in to an unusual position for him. But he was relentless, pushed his tires all the way, and timed his charge perfectly. He'll take some stopping.

Best team performance at the Spanish GP

Ferrari — Clearly Mercedes were excellent, but given the season Ferrari are coming off, to have two drivers finish inside the top 7 is a big step in the right direction. Charles Leclerc drove superbly, took P3 at the start and then held up Bottas for a long stretch. Sainz will be annoyed to have lost a spot to the man behind him on the grid, but 7th was still points. Leclerc said the car felt amazing. A sign of things to come for Ferrari?

Quote of the day at the Spanish GP

"There was not much we could do… I was a bit of a sitting duck." Max Verstappen had an inkling that Hamilton's win was inevitable in the closing stages.

Current drivers' standings after the Spanish GP