 F1: Lewis Hamilton pips Bottas to pole in Portugal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Lewis Hamilton pips Bottas to pole in Portugal

Mercedes locked out the front of the grid at the Grande Premio De Portugal, a track making its Formula One debut. Lewis Hamilton is chasing both the drivers' championship and the all-time record for race wins.

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on another drivers' championship

Despite sweeping the practice sessions, Valtteri Bottas was pipped to pole position by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, putting the Briton in a commanding position for the race in Portugal.

After a 30 minute delay due to a loose drain cover and the Grande Premio De Portugal track making its F1 debut, it was new territory for most of the drivers in the twelfth race of this 17-race season.

Bottas took pole first before Hamilton, chasing what would be a record 92 race wins, stole pole by just over one tenth with a time of 1:16.652. It was the Briton's ninth pole of the season, the 97th of his career and means Mercedes have had every pole this season. It was another tough break for Bottas who keeps having his best topped by his teammate.

Max Verstappen finished third and Charles Leclerc sealed a brilliant fourth.

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 230 points
2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 161
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 147
4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 78
5. Perez (Racing Point) — 68

Quote of the day

"I can't tell you how hard that was today, yes we've got a great car but you have to drive your nuts off here this weekend." — Lewis Hamilton on sealing pole position.

Circuit profile: Grande Premio De Portugal

The Grande Premio De Portugal was used for preseason testing in 2008 but this is its first ever F1 race. The 4.65-kilometer (2.9-mile) circuit in Portimao is undulating with frequent elevation changes that sends drivers up and down before culminating in a plunge down to the final right-hander. Despite the race lasting 66 laps, overtaking is difficult here so a good qualifying time is pivotal.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  