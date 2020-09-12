F1: Lewis Hamilton earns pole for Tuscan Grand Prix — live buildup

Lewis Hamilton will start at the front of the grid for the Tuscan Grand Prix after a strong finish in Saturday's third qualifying session.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first two sessions at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero. But Hamilton pipped his Mercedes teammate to earn his seventh pole of the season.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon will start behind the two Mercedes cars in the second row.

Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, who won the Italian Grand Prix last week, will start 16th after failing to reach the second qualifying session.

Circuit profile: Mugello

Normally used for the MotoGP and smaller classes, the Mugello Circuit is set to host its first-ever Formula One World Championship race. The track is owned by the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, which uses the circuit for testing. The Tuscany Grand Prix this season will celebrate Ferrari's 1,000th entry in the F1 championship.