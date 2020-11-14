 F1: Lance Stroll earns spectacular pole at the Turkish Grand Prix | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Lance Stroll earns spectacular pole at the Turkish Grand Prix

In wet conditions in Istanbul, the defending Formula One champion struggled in qualifying as an unexpected driver took advantage. The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the F1 schedule for the first time since 2011.

Red lights on F1 cars

It was a testing day of qualifying for all drivers

After five races with no points, Lance Stroll sealed a stunning pole on a wet track in Istanbul. The Racing Point driver stole top spot away from Max Verstappen, who struggled for grip after a late change to inters.

This is the first pole of the Canadian's career and with teammate Sergio Perez finishing in a career best starting spot of third, this was a day to remember for Racing Point.

After leading all three practice sessions, Verstappen was audibly disappointed at not finishing first. The Dutchman's Red Bull teammate Alexander Albon starts in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton, known for his wet-weather driving, struggled and had to contend with sixth on the starting grid. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will start in 9th.

In round 14 of this 17-race season, Hamilton remains on course to claim his seventh drivers' championship. After this qualifying run though, this is a weekend that could shake up the rest of the standings.

Quote of the day

"I didn't expect this... I had the confidence from the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner. It's such a great way to bounce back after a few rough weeks." — Lance Stroll

Lewis Hamilton driving in the wet

Lewis Hamilton struggled in the wet weather

Current standings

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 282 points
2. Bottas (Mercedes) — 197
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 162
4. Ricciardo (Renault) — 95
5. Leclerc (Ferrari) — 85

The circuit - Intercity Istanbul Park

Situated an hour east of the city, this track was built with few expenses spared when it first hosted a GP back in 2005. It's design has drawn similarities to Spa and Interlagos, with the fast and bumpy turn 8 one of the most demanding tests for drivers' focus. It was last on the F1 calendar back in 2011, when Sebastian Vettel, racing for Red Bull, crossed the line first after 58 laps.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  