F1: Italian Grand Prix live

13/53 It looks like the front three are pretty much hitting the same speeds. The Briton appears to be waiting for the Ferrari to make a mistake or run into trouble. Vettel is back in 19th and been hit with a time penalty. Nightmare for the German on Ferrari's home circuit.

11/53 That's pretty poor from Vettel there. He doesn't check it's safe to move off after spinning and I can understand Stroll's frustration. I think he'll be in trouble, although Stroll also pushed Gasly out when he rejoined. Not great driving all round there! Hamilton has cut Leclerc's lead to 1.1s.

9/53 Vettel goes off and then clips Stroll when he rejoins. That's damage to the wing and he has to pit! Shame for the German, who had just been closing in on Bottas at that point too. Stroll not happy about that, saying Vettel came back onto the track like "an idiot." Might be a penalty for Vettel there...

6/53 Ricciardo does well to overtake teammate Hülkenberg. The Aussie is now into fifth. Leclerc has extended his lead at the front to over a second and a half.

4/53 Vettel is working hard to try and close the gap on the Mercedes. Stroll has jumped up to seventh. Albon does well to take Sainz, but then goes wide when Sainz forces him out. Needed to make the move earlier to avoid that. Leclerc posts the fastest lap.

Lap 2/53 - Go! Go! Go! Leclerc holds onto the lead at the start. Hamilton loses out to Bottas but nips back quickly to keep the top three as they were. Vettel suffers and Nico Hülkenberg steals in to take fourth, but only for a lap as Vettel overtakes him at the start of the second lap. Verstappen has to box to change the wheels.

— Warm-up lap is underway! It's nearly time for lights out...

— This is a classic circuit. The average speed is 260 km/h, the fastest of the season. It should be spectacular. At least, that's the hope.

— Safe to say the home crowd is up for it!

— Worth noting: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will start from the pit lane after picking up grid penalties as a result of engine and gearbox changes during qualifying.

— Good afternoon! There's lots of talk about whether or not Leclerc's decision not to overtake Vettel in yesterday's qualifying was deliberate or not. Either way, the fact the conversation is happening doesn't promise much for the atmosphere in the Ferrari pit going into this race.

— The last Ferrari winner in Italy? Fernando Alonso back in 2010, although the Spaniard narrowly lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship that year. What a long time ago that is.

— After Italy, there are just seven races left in the season. Hamilton already has eight race wins and has amassed 268 points in the drivers' championship. Surely the title is his, again? Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas sits behind him on 203, and then there's Max Verstappen (181), Sebastian Vettel (169) and Charles Leclerc (157). In the constructors' championship, it looks like Mercedes are well on their way to another title. They have 471 points to Ferrari's 326.

— Last season, Hamilton delivered one of his best ever drivers to win in Italy. He has five wins there. Who would bet against him making that six on Sunday?

— Hello! After the somber and tragic events in Belgium last weekend, motorsport has tried its best to get back to racing. On their home circuit in Monza, Ferrari are chasing their first home win in nine years - and they stand a good chance too after Charles Leclerc secured pole in a chaotic qualifying session.Hamilton will be right behind the Ferrari driver though, hoping to extend his 65-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship.