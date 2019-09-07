F1: Italian Grand Prix live

+++ Please refresh for all the latest +++

Lights out: 1510 CEST

Front two rows: 1. Leclerc 2. Hamilton 3. Bottas 4. Vettel

— Safe to say the home crowd is up for it!

— Worth noting: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will start from the pit lane after picking up grid penalties as a result of engine and gearbox changes during qualifying.

— Good afternoon! There's lots of talk about whether or not Leclerc's decision not to overtake Vettel in yesterday's qualifying was deliberate or not. Either way, the fact the conversation is happening doesn't promise much for the atmosphere in the Ferrari pit going into this race.

— The last Ferrari winner in Italy? Fernando Alonso back in 2010, although the Spaniard narrowly lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship that year. What a long time ago that is.

— After Italy, there are just seven races left in the season. Hamilton already has eight race wins and has amassed 268 points in the drivers' championship. Surely the title is his, again? Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas sits behind him on 203, and then there's Max Verstappen (181), Sebastian Vettel (169) and Charles Leclerc (157). In the constructors' championship, it looks like Mercedes are well on their way to another title. They have 471 points to Ferrari's 326.

— Last season, Hamilton delivered one of his best ever drivers to win in Italy. He has five wins there. Who would bet against him making that six on Sunday?

— Hello! After the somber and tragic events in Belgium last weekend, motorsport has tried its best to get back to racing. On their home circuit in Monza, Ferrari are chasing their first home win in nine years - and they stand a good chance too after Charles Leclerc secured pole in a chaotic qualifying session.Hamilton will be right behind the Ferrari driver though, hoping to extend his 65-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship.