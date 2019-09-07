 F1: Italian Grand Prix live | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Italian Grand Prix live

With over half of the 2019 Formula One season over, Lewis Hamilton closes in on another title. The Mercedes' driver is not on pole for a race that he has a great record at though. Follow the latest here!

Formel 1 F1 Der Große Preis von Italien l Grand Prix of Italy - Rennen (Getty Images/D. Istitene)

+++ Please refresh for all the latest +++

Lights out: 1510 CEST 
Front two rows: 1. Leclerc 2. Hamilton 3. Bottas 4. Vettel

— Safe to say the home crowd is up for it!

— Worth noting: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will start from the pit lane after picking up grid penalties as a result of engine and gearbox changes during qualifying.

— Good afternoon! There's lots of talk about whether or not Leclerc's decision not to overtake Vettel in yesterday's qualifying was deliberate or not. Either way, the fact the conversation is happening doesn't promise much for the atmosphere in the Ferrari pit going into this race.

— The last Ferrari winner in Italy? Fernando Alonso back in 2010, although the Spaniard narrowly lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship that year. What a long time ago that is.

— After Italy, there are just seven races left in the season. Hamilton already has eight race wins and has amassed 268 points in the drivers' championship. Surely the title is his, again? Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas sits behind him on 203, and then there's Max Verstappen (181), Sebastian Vettel (169) and Charles Leclerc (157). In the constructors' championship, it looks like Mercedes are well on their way to another title. They have 471 points to Ferrari's 326.

— Last season, Hamilton delivered one of his best ever drivers to win in Italy. He has five wins there. Who would bet against him making that six on Sunday?

— Hello! After the somber and tragic events in Belgium last weekend, motorsport has tried its best to get back to racing. On their home circuit in Monza, Ferrari are chasing their first home win in nine years - and they stand a good chance too after Charles Leclerc secured pole in a chaotic qualifying session.Hamilton will be right behind the Ferrari driver though, hoping to extend his 65-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

DW recommends

Charles Leclerc dedicates Belgian Grand Prix win to Anthoine Hubert

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix win on Sunday. The 21-year-old dedicated his win to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track on Saturday. (01.09.2019)  

F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix

After winning his first ever grand prix last weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc sealed his fourth career pole position. Ferrari will be hoping they can turn Leclerc's pole into a home victory. (07.09.2019)  

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton secures Italian Grand Prix with vintage performance

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his finest driving displays when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party as he stormed to a record-equalling fifth Monza victory at the Italian Grand Prix. (02.09.2018)  

Related content

Formel 1 F1 Der Große Preis von Italien l Grand Prix of Italy - Jubel Charles Leclerc

F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix 07.09.2019

After winning his first ever grand prix last weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc sealed his fourth career pole position. Ferrari will be hoping they can turn Leclerc's pole into a home victory.

Deutschland Formel-1 Großer Preis von Deutschland

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season 29.08.2019

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.

Formel 1 Spa Leclerc Siegerehrung

Charles Leclerc dedicates Belgian Grand Prix win to Anthoine Hubert 01.09.2019

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix win on Sunday. The 21-year-old dedicated his win to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track on Saturday.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  