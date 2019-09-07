F1: Italian Grand Prix live build-up

With over half of the 2019 Formula One season over, Lewis Hamilton closes in on another title. The Mercedes' driver is not on pole for a race that he has a great record at though. Follow the latest here!
Lights out: 1510 CEST (Sunday, September 8)
Front two rows: 1. Leclerc 2. Hamilton 3. Bottas 4. Vettel
— The last Ferrari winner in Italy? Fernando Alonso back in 2010, although the Spaniard narrowly lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship that year. What a long time ago that is.
— After Italy, there are just seven races left in the season. Hamilton already has eight race wins and has amassed 268 points in the drivers' championship. Surely the title is his, again? Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas sits behind him on 203, and then there's Max Verstappen (181), Sebastian Vettel (169) and Charles Leclerc (157). In the constructors' championship, it looks like Mercedes are well on their way to another title. They have 471 points to Ferrari's 326.
— Last season, Hamilton delivered one of his best ever drivers to win in Italy. He has five wins there. Who would bet against him making that six on Sunday?
— Hello! After the somber and tragic events in Belgium last weekend, motorsport has tried its best to get back to racing. On their home circuit in Monza, Ferrari are chasing their first home win in nine years - and they stand a good chance too after Charles Leclerc secured pole in a chaotic qualifying session.Hamilton will be right behind the Ferrari driver though, hoping to extend his 65-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix win on Sunday. The 21-year-old dedicated his win to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track on Saturday. (01.09.2019)
After winning his first ever grand prix last weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc sealed his fourth career pole position. Ferrari will be hoping they can turn Leclerc's pole into a home victory. (07.09.2019)