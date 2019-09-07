F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clocked 1 minute 19.307 seconds in a qualifying session that ended in chaotic circumstances.

Kimi Raikkonen crashed his Alfa Romeo, leading to a farcical situation with nine of the top 10 drivers missing the cut off time for their last lap. With everyone looking for a slipstream but no one willing to take the lead - only McLaren's Carlos Sainz made it to the line in time for a final fast lap - some drivers were left under investigation.

"That was worse than a junior formula," a fuming Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, told Sky Sports afterwards.

Leclerc, who won his maiden grand prix in Belgium last week,will be hoping to seal a first home win for Ferrari in Italy since 2010.

Defending world champion and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton joins the 21-year-old Monegasque on the front row, with his Mercedes' teammate Valtteri Bottas in third. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished fourth.

Hamilton, who has won Monza five times, goes into Sunday's race with a lead of 65 points in the drivers' standings over Bottas.

jh/ (Reuters, dpa)