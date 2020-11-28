F1: Champion Hamilton secures pole in Bahrain — live build-up

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix en route to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.

The seven-time champion was in total control under the lights in the Middle East as he finished just under 0.3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and a little of 0.4 clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's teammate Alexander Albon was in fourth place and a full second behind Hamilton, who is aiming to secure a record-extending 95th Formula One win on Sunday.

How the grid looks

Best quote — Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

"You always want more but it's important to stay realistic. I'm just pushing as hard as I can with the material I have,''



Circuit profile — Bahrain International Circuit

Designed by German architect Hermann Tilke, the Bahrain International Circuit is situated in the middle of the Sakhir desert.

Unveiled as an F1 venue in 2004, its first ten F1 races were day races but reverted to a night race in 2014 to celebrate 10 years since its opening, and has remained a race under the lights ever since.

The circuit is 5.41 kilometers long with an even combination of straights, turns and tight bends, which makes it an ideal track for the all-round drivers and the most powerful engines.