F1: Bottas earns surprise pole ahead of Hamilton in Austria — live buildup

Valtteri Bottas will start ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the start of the grid as the Finn recorded a blistering time at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Defending champion Hamilton had dominated the practice sessions and had looked set to secure pole position, but Bottas' sensational lap was enough to secure him a 12th career pole and his third in Austria.

It's a record-equaling 65th front row lockout for Mercedes, whose car is now all black in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Red Bull's Max Vertstappen was third fastest.

The Standings

This is the first race of the 2020 season, which is finally underway after original start, scheduled to get underway in Australia in March, was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bespoke Europe-only schedule has been created to allow the season to start, albeit in exceptional circumstances.

The 2020 season starts with back-to-back Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, followed by the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19, back-to-back races in England on August 2 and August 9, the Spanish Grand Prix on August 16, the Belgian Grand Prix on August 30 and the Italian Grand Prix on September 6.

The rest of the season's schedule is yet to be announced.

Quote of the day

"We show year-on-year that we continue to be the best team. We're constantly pushing the boundaries and there's not really any politics within the team." - Lewis Hamilton.

The new all-black Mercedes color scheme, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Circuit profile: Red Bull Ring

Situated near the city of Spielberg, the Red Bull ring has been on the F1 calendar on and off since 1970. Formerly known as the Österreichring and later the A1 Ring, the track is nestled in the central Austrian mountains.

At 4.32 kilometers and with only nine corners, it's the shortest lap time of any circuit this season. It has four long straights and plenty of elevation variation, making for an average speed of 224 km/h, making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.