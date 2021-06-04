F1 axes Singapore Grand Prix over COVID fears

The organizers of the Formula OneSingapore Grand Prix on Friday canceled this year's race for the second consecutive year.

Drivers had been set to race at the Marina Bay circuit on October 3, but authorities and F1 have pulled the plug amid fears that coronavirus travel restrictions will make it impossible for the event to go ahead.

Singapore has kept infection rates low by enforcing a strict border control policy; foreign nationals without permanent residency can only enter the country with the express permission of the government.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Mercedes After a year of driving a black car, the Silver Arrows have returned to their original color. This year's car, the "W12 E Performance" hasn't changed much and remains, like previous Mercedes, the best car on the grid. During testing though, there were problems with the car's balance. Will that opens the door for the competition?

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas Mercedes' team is the same as last year. Briton Lewis Hamilton (right), now a seven-time world champion, is the number one driver and the clear favorite to seal yet another championship. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas (left), is a man who operates more in the background but is capable of more than one or two race wins.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Red Bull Will the "RB16B" set the tone in Formula One in 2021 instead of Mercedes? Red Bull's previous car was effectively the fastest by the end of last season but lacked consistency. Can Red Bull's mechanics clear out the kinks? Team boss Helmut Marko has refused to take on the favorite label, saying Mercedes have won every title since 2014. That is true, but that doesn't mean it will always be that way.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez During winter testing, Max Verstappen (left) was the fastest, but can he compete for a championship? He definitely has the driving ability, as well as the experience and the patience. If Mercedes stumbles, the Dutchman will be there. His new teammate, Sergio Perez (right), knows how to win races and the Mexican will be hoping to fare better than his successor Alex Albon.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Ferrari What can Ferrari's "SF21" deliver? This car is a developed version of the "SF1000" that raced last year and was ultimately a huge disappointment. Visually changes have been made. The Ferrari red has taken on a slightly darker shade as the team takes on the color the team won their first world title with around 80 years ago. Perhaps that will help?

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr. On the one hand Charles Leclerc (left) can laugh. Sebastian Vettel is gone and the future of Ferrari is his. But 2020 was a terrible year for Ferrari and this new season could be another one where the team is chasing rather than leading the pack. Added to that, Leclerc's new teammate is Carlos Sainz Jr. (right), a hungry and ambitious driver who will be hot on his heels.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Aston Martin Most consider the "AMR21" as the prettiest car on the track this season. The combination of a British Racing Green and the name Aston Martin emanates classy and that James Bond flair. Under the body lies a Mercedes motor and many other parts of the car are similar to last year's champions. It's good for speed, but, like last season, it might not please others in the paddock.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Sebastian Vettel & Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel (left) is probably pretty excited about this season. Rather than struggling in a Ferrari, the German has the chance to start something new in the Aston Martin team and could finally return to the front of the pack again thanks to Mercedes' motor. The team's pecking order will be intriguing, because Canadian Lance Stroll (right) is not just fast but also the son of the boss.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season McLaren - Daniel Ricciardo & Lando Norris A fast car and two golden boys would be one way of describing the McLaren Team this year. After two years at Renault, Australian Daniel Ricciardo (left) wants to challenge the leaders in the "MCL35M". Both he and Brit Lando Norris (right) will be hoping to seal good qualifying spots as well as one or two podiums.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Alpha Tauri Red Bull's reserve team have the same appearance as last year, but as a result of the few rule changes compared to 2020 the Honda motor is a development to last year's car. The designer team for the "AT02" have opted for almost an entirely different aerodynamic approach rather than taking last year's Red Bull components.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Yuki Tsonada & Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri's driver team is also exciting this year: Frenchman Pierre Gasly won the Monza Grand Prix in 2020 as well as finishing fifth and twice sixth, sealing himself a seat for another year. F1 debutant Yuki Tsonada (left) is his new teammate. The Japanese driver impressed in teasting and in a qualifying simulation he continually delivered best times and finished second.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Alpine From Renault's yellow and black, Alpine's blue emerges. The sports car brand from Renault is hoping to increase it's name through better F1 results. It nearly didn't happen either as many at Renault were in favor of ending the expensive endeavor that is running an F1 team. Corporation boss Luca de Meo refused. He hoped that the cap on spending would improve his chances.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Esteban Ocon & Fernando Alonso After a two-year break, Fernando Alonso (right) returns to Formula One. The Spaniard twice won the championship in 2005 and 2006. He returns a self-acclaimed more complete driver having spent his time outside the sport at long-distance driving events and the Indycar series. Esteban Ocon (left) retains his seat from last year.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Haas F1 Team The Russian appearance of the "Haas VF-21" has caused a buzz. It's connected to the team's new sponsor, a Russian chemical group. Towards the end of last year, the team were in need of a new sponsor and so with a new look Haas are hoping for new fortunes.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Nikita Mazepin & Mick Schumacher Haas are the team of two sons this years. Mick Schumacher (right), son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, has been touted as a huge talent and a potential star in the future of the sport. Russian Nikita Mazepin (left) is the son of the team's main sponsor. He too can drive, but is more likely in the seat because of his father's millions.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Alfa Romeo - Kimi Räikkönen & Antonio Giovinazzi They are called Alfa Romeo but the chassis is from Sauber and the motor is Ferrari's. The "C41" is a development on last year's car. Both drivers, 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen (left) und Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (middle), have stayed. They are likely to be near the back of the grid again and will be hoping for the chance to get points.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season Williams The name is still Williams, but no one from the Williams family is involved anymore. One of the most traditional teams in the sport was bought by a US investor last summer and team boss Claire Williams stepped down. The "FW43B" looks brighter than last year's car, and inside sits a Mercedes motor. It will likely still be a tough season for the team though.

F1: Cars and drivers of the 2021 season George Russell & Nicholas Latifi Both drivers remained. George Russell (left) showed what he is capable when he stepped in for Lewis Hamilton last year and the 23-year-old Brit won the only three points for Williams last year with a ninth-played finish in Bahrain. His teammate Nicholas Latifi never finished higher than 11th. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons, Jonathan Harding



What did organizers say?

"To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore," said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

"We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff."

Thousands of spectators had been expected to attend the event, although tickets had not yet been put on sale. German driver Sebastian Vettel, then with Ferrari, won the last Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.

Formula One's schedule could face more changes as officials look to Turkey, China and the United States as a possible replacement for the axed race.

German driver Sebastian Vettel won the last Singapore Grand Prix in 2019

Doubts linger over other F1 races

The pandemic has already caused numerous changes to the 2021 calendar. The season-opener in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix set for June 13 was canceled.

There are 23 Grand Prix planned for this season, but question marks still hang over the events in Japan, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Japan is currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infections, while Mexico and Brazil have some of the highest case numbers in the world.

Brazil is already on the UK's coronanvirus travel red list, which imposes strict testing and quarantine requirements.

Watch video 10:35 Share What are the five best Formula One tracks in the world? Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jfED What are the five best Formula One tracks in the world?

That could hamper the race going ahead because six of Formula One's ten teams are based in the UK.

Australia currently has a highly-restrictive travel policy, with the country's borders effectively shut since the start of the pandemic.

In the 2020 season, Formula One held consecutive races at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, Silverstone in England and the Bahrain International Circuit as a means of completing the season.

In each case, the season calendar was arranged to allow two weeks at each track.

jf/rt (AP, Reuters)