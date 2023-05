Western countries have already sent tanks to Ukraine. Now it’s F-16 fighter jets. What will Moscow do? Our guests: Katja Gloger (journalist), Wolfgang Richter (miltary expert), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Katja Gloger.

She is a journalist and freelance writer. She has worked as a foreign correspondent in both the US and Russia for the German magazine Stern.

Colonel Wolfgang Richter.

He is retired from the German army and works as a defense and security policy expert.

Roman Goncharenko.

His from Ukraine and has been reporting continuously ever since the war broke out last year in Ukraine.