Extreme weather: Flooding and wildfires across Europe

09/18/2024 September 18, 2024 Portugal battles fercious wildfires

Portugal continued to battle dozens of wildfires on Wednesday as the death toll from the disaster rose to seven.

The three largest fires were concentrated in the northern Aveiro region, scorching some 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) of land.

Across the country, more than 4,500 firefighters, 1,000 vehicles and 20 aircraft have been mobilized to fight the blazes.

"We're in for some very difficult times over the next few days," Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro had said earlier.

Scientists have warned that climate breakdown will continue to make extreme weather events increasingly common.