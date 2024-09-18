Extreme weather: Flooding and wildfires across Europe

Skip next section Von der Leyen to visit Poland to meet leaders of flood-hit nations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with leaders of several flood-hit nations in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Thursday.

"Von der Leyen will visit Wroclaw on September 19," the Polish government's press office said.

It added that she would hold talks in the western city with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Brussels said the visit was at Tusk's invitation. "President von der Leyen will visit the area at risk in Wroclaw to assess the situation created by the recent heavy floods and rains that have hit Poland," Commission deputy chief spokesperson Arianna Podesta told reporters.