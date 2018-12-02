Extratour – The Polish town of Zakopane

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The Polish town of Zakopane, sitated amid the High Tatra Mountains, is ideal for skiing and tobogganing. The town is known for its traditional wooden houses and yummy cuisine.
At 1,000 meters above sea level, Zakopane is Poland's highest town. It lies on the outskirts of the Tatra National Park, near the Slovakian border. In winter, it's the perfect place to go on a sleigh ride.
