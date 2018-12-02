 Extratour – The Polish town of Zakopane | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 03.12.2018

euromaxx extratour

Extratour – The Polish town of Zakopane

The Polish town of Zakopane, sitated amid the High Tatra Mountains, is ideal for skiing and tobogganing. The town is known for its traditional wooden houses and yummy cuisine.

Exploring the Polish town of Zakopane

   

Exploring the Polish town of Zakopane  

DW euromaxx 16.02.17 Serie „Urlaub im Schnee 03: Schlittenfahren in Polen

A sleigh ride in winter 17.02.2017

At 1,000 meters above sea level, Zakopane is Poland's highest town. It lies on the outskirts of the Tatra National Park, near the Slovakian border. In winter, it's the perfect place to go on a sleigh ride.

