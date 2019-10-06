Extinction Rebellion day of protest kicks off

Climate change activists withExtinction Rebellion (XR) kicked off an international day of protest on Monday with demonstrations across New Zealand and Australia.

Protests began in Wellington's central business district and on the steps of parliament, and also took place in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra.

"Either we make history, or we're history," said Melanie Vautier, a university student who took part in the Wellington demonstrations. "That means we must draw the line on fossil fuels before it's too late."

However, the protests were not only led by the young. The New Zealand protests were led by the 80-year-old Mary Rose, who said that "as a great grandmother, I'm determined to help wake up the world, so my grandchildren have the same choices as their parents."

Some 60 events were planned around the world on Monday, including in Berlin, Paris, and London. Berlin protesters had already set up a camp (above) over the weekend in front of Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the Reichstag, and in London, seven people were arrested on Sunday "on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance" after the kick-off ceremony near Marble Arch.

XR, which originates in the UK, promised a protest "five times larger" than the massive one it held in London in April.

es/rc (dpa, Reuters)