Extinction Rebellion co-founder calls Holocaust 'just another f--kery'

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam's writings on civil disobedience were central to the movement. Hallam has been criticized by his fellow activists for relativizing the Holocaust.
The German branch of Extinction Rebellion distanced itself from Roger Hallam on Wednesday, the co-founder of the movement, after he said the Holocaust was "just another f--kery in human history."
The environmental activists called Hallam's comments "harmful" and "relativizing" in both content and teminology, in a statement posted on Twitter.
His comments were "not representative of XR Germany and he did not discuss his comments with us in any way," said the group in a statement posted on Twitter. This applies to his views on democracy, sexism and racism, the statement continued.
The group also sought to minimize Hallam's importance to the movement, pointing out that he was just one of 15 founders.
Hallam's harmful Holocaust comments
Extinction Rebellion Germany was responding to an interview published in German publication Die Zeit on Wednesday.
In the interview, 53-year-old Hallam spoke about the Holocaust, saying genocides were "to be completely honest, almost a completely regular event," using the example of the Belgians who "decimated" the Congo.
He also said that German attitudes towards the Holocaust were holding Germany back.
Hallam, who comes from the UK, wrote the paper "Common sense for the 21st century" — the Extinction Rebellion movement had previously called this significant in its contribution to its tactic of widespread civil disobedience, such as large numbers of participators setting out to get arrested.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The majority of Germans believe children should not be allowed to skip school to protest the climate crisis, according to a new poll. However, they do believe the government should work to protect the environment. (11.10.2019)
Extinction Rebellion has won a legal challenge in London's High Court against a police-imposed blanket ban on the group's protests. Judges said separate gatherings could not be defined as a single "public assembly." (06.11.2019)
Hundreds of demonstrators set up camp across the UK, disrupting traffic and concrete production. The second day of a week long nationwide protest demands more action on climate change from the British government. (17.07.2019)
Demonstrations around the world are calling on governments to do more to avoid climate catastrophe. In Germany, protesters have gathered in the capital as part of a global day of "civil disobedience." (07.10.2019)
Traffic blockades, "die-ins," naked protests in parliament: Inspired by the non-violence of Gandhi and Rosa Parks, Extinction Rebellion is using unconventional tactics to call for immediate action on the climate crisis. (06.10.2019)