Extinction Rebellion climate protests kick off in Berlin

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) blocked roads around Berlin's Victory Column near the Brandenburg Gate early on Monday morning as the first wave of demonstrations in a day of "civil disobedience" got underway in the German capital.

The climate movement delivered a series of tweets documenting proceedings in Berlin.

XR said: "The sun is rising and at the Victory Column 1000 rebels are finally demanding serious measures from our government in the fight against the #Klimakrise! (climate crisis)"

Some 60 events were planned around the world on Monday and in Germany they were keen to kick off proceedings early. Protesters had already set up a camp over the weekend in front of Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the Reichstag.

Meanwhile, in London, seven people were arrested on Sunday "on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance" after the kick-off ceremony near Marble Arch.

Extinction Rebellion made their presence felt in Berlin, setting up camp in front of the Reichstag over the weekend

XR, which originates in the UK, promised a protest "five times larger" than the massive one it held in London in April.

Read more: Extinction Rebellion: How far can the protests go?

New Zealand and Australia set the ball rolling

Activists with XR kicked off the international day of protest with demonstrations across Australia and New Zealand.

In Sydney authorities confirmed 30 people were arrested as they refused police orders to clear the road near Central Station. "Alleged offences committed range from obstructing traffic to disobey reasonable direction," police said in a statement.

In Wellington there were also 30 arrests, all of which were released without charge.

Protests also took place in Melbourne and Canberra. In New Zealand, the demonstrations began in Wellington's central business district and on the steps of parliament.

"Either we make history, or we're history," said Melanie Vautier, a university student who took part in the Wellington protests. "That means we must draw the line on fossil fuels before it's too late."

However, the protests were not only led by the young. The New Zealand protests were led by the 80-year-old Mary Rose, who said that "as a great grandmother, I'm determined to help wake up the world, so my grandchildren have the same choices as their parents."

es, jsi/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.