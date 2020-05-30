 Extinction Rebellion: Climate militancy despite coronavirus pandemic | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 12.06.2020

Germany

Extinction Rebellion: Climate militancy despite coronavirus pandemic

XR activists are labelled as rebels or fanatics. Provocation is their unique selling point and more major demonstrations lie ahead. But will people listen to their message at a time of coronavirus pandemic?

Deutschland Berlin | Aktion Extinction Rebellion | Spree gefärbt (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

Radical, provocative, spectacular. When it comes to climate protection, Extinction Rebellion has always pushed protest to its limits. XR, as it is called for short, has brought traffic to a standstill in major cities, dyed rivers green, and stormed semi-naked into parliamentary debates.

Now the German wing of XR has begun a new civil disobedience campaign, due to take place across Germany between 12 and 21 June, starting on Friday with the spectacular coloring of the Spree River that runs through the German capital, past government buildings (pictured above.) 

The protests target the government, ministries, lobbyists, and companies that the activists believe are not doing enough to prevent what they see as a climate emergency that threatens the future of humanity.

"We're blocking the blockers," XR Germany spokeswoman Annemarie Brotzki tells DW.

Read more: Germany unveils hydrogen strategy

Annemarie Botzki (Annemarie Botzki)

XR spokeswoman Annemarie Botzki

Referring to the peaceful Fridays for Future school strikes against global warming, Brotzki is at pains to emphasize that: "We are drifting towards climate tipping points – developments that can't be turned back. So, the demonstrations that have been taking place for the last 18 months or so simply don't go far enough." 2020, she believes, is a crucial year.

Will the politicians finally do what is necessary to ensure our survival as a species by avoiding the breakdown of ecosystems and climate catastrophe? The XR extremists clearly believe that the coronavirus crisis is going to give their cause a major boost. The time has come, they say, to break with old habits, with the established agenda.

Read more: Most Germans want climate protection, but not protests

  • UK Extinction Rebellion Protest in London (picture-alliance/AP/J. Brady)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    London, UK

    Police arrested 217 people in London on Monday. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to cars. Sarah Lasenby, an 81-year-old retired social worker among the arrested, told the Associated Press, "It is imperative the government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels."

  • Protesters in New York douse the statue of the charging bull near Wall Street with blood

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    New York City, US

    Protesters in New York City doused the famous statue of the bull near Wall Street with blood and staged a "die-in" in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Police arrested around a dozen demonstrators.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Amsterdam

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    More than 100 people were arrested in Amsterdam after blocking a road in front of the Rijksmuseum. The city had banned the activists from protesting there, but demonstrators went ahead with the protest anyway. One poster read, "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency."

  • Police arreset an Extinction Rebellion protester in Sydney, Australia

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Sydney, Australia

    Hundreds of people staged a sit-in on a busy road in Sydney before the police began making arrests. Activist Jane Morton told AFP, "we have tried petitions, lobbying and marches, and now time is running out." Australia's conservative government has been reluctant to improve environmental policy, choosing instead to support the continued exporting of coal.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Dublin

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Dublin, Ireland

    With a march through Dublin, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Ireland kicked off a "week of action" calling for a greater response to climate change. Protesters held a mock funeral for the planet and parked a pink yacht in front of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Berlin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Berlin, Germany

    Around 1,000 protesters in Berlin blocked the Grosser Stern, a roundabout in the middle of the German capital. 300 more blocked a central square with couches, tables, chairs, and flower pots. In total, over 3,000 people joined demonstrations in Berlin. The protests come as the German government is on the brink of passing a climate bill that many have criticized for being too weak.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Paris

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Paris, France

    In central Paris, around 1,000 protesters blocked the area around Chatalet. Some chained themselves to barrels while others swore to stay there overnight in makeshift tents. Protesters waved banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism, not petrol."

    Author: Kristie Pladson


 New strategies to beat the pandemic

"There is now a historic opportunity to begin the process of ecological transformation that we so urgently require. We are setting the course for decades to come. Now is the time to have an impact," says Botzki. But the pandemic, and the risk of infection, is forcing the activists to employ new strategies. There will be no central demonstration during the upcoming week of action, which will instead be "decentral and digital.” Expect the focus of the protest to be Berlin, Dresden, Hamburg, Cologne, Essen, and the Internet.

The movement is planning a special Berlin exhibition featuring solutions to climate breakdown and ecological crisis: "But there will also be plenty of unofficial demonstrations of civil disobedience that I can't reveal anything about," says Botzki. When it comes to Internet activism, there will also be social media actions and fact-checking on PR campaigns used by companies wanting to give themselves a green image: the so-called greenwashing.

Does XR go too far?

"Energy companies, for instance, spend millions on greenwashing their business models. We want to show that we won't put up with that. And we're determined to win back the Internet," Botzki announces. But Extinction Rebellion is under growing pressure. Some of their backers are clearly beginning to ask themselves how far protest can and should go.

half-naked Extinction Rebellion activists in UK parliament (Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

Half-naked protests for climate protection - in the House of Commons in April 2019.

Some critics label XR activists as young fanatics. Green Party left-wing politician Jutta Ditfurth says the movement lacks transparency, its activists blindly following gurus and promote esotericism — she says it is no more than a doomsday cult.

Read more: Opinion — Extinction Rebellion: Nothing matters to this doomsday cult

Extinction Rebellion says it rejects violence in any form and dismisses what it describes as dangerous action. So, what about controversial provocations like the roadblocks imposed in a number of cities? The doubters accuse the movement of eco-terrorism. 

Roger Hallam (Imago-Images/ZUMA Press/A. Pantoja)

XR founder Roger Hallam is a controversial figure

XR co-founder Roger Hallam has been stirring up controversy of his own. In November 2019, he referred to the Holocaust as, "just another f--kery in human history," and said that genocides are like, "a completely regular event," in history.

Privilege and responsibility

Despite the outrage that those comments triggered, Extinction Rebellion appears to be a growing force. Founded in the UK in 2018, the movement says it has 140 local branches in Germany with a total of some 20,000 members. Across the globe, XR is active in 73 different countries on six continents, with more than 200,000 activists. Growth is above all strong in the global South, especially India.

"We network via messenger services and support each other," says Annemarie Botzki. The aim in the days to come is to spread messages from activists in countries where the right to protest is restricted: "We want to use the privileges that we have to make a difference. We have the right to protest. But as a rich industrial company, we also have a responsibility."

Watch video 02:26

'Extinction Rebellion' blocks Berlin traffic

Audios and videos on the topic

XR co-founder Roger Hallam's remarks on Holocaust cause outcry in Germany  

Related content

Deutschland | Protestaktion gegen das Kohlekraftwerk Datteln 4

Climate activists protest Germany's new Datteln 4 coal power plant 30.05.2020

Germany has pledged to phase out coal production by 2038. Protesters think the new Datteln 4 coal power plant in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia should not have been fired up.

Deutschland Berlin | Klimaprotest Extinction Rebellion

'Extinction Rebellion' ups the ante in protests against climate change 07.10.2019

The activist group organized global sit-ins and boycotts on Monday to force radical action on climate change. DW attended one demonstration in Berlin to learn the group's motivations.

Deutschland Berlin | Fridays for Future, digitaler weltweiter Klimaprotest

Lockdown loophole: Berlin activists stage climate protest 24.04.2020

Protests may have been restricted during the pandemic, but young climate activists in Berlin have found an alternative way of reminding people of the other emergency threatening life as we know it.

