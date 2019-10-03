Extinction Rebellion activists set up Berlin climate camp ahead of protests

Extinction Rebellion climate activists have begun building a camp outside Chancellor Merkel's office. During a week of protests for new climate-protection policies, they plan to block major roads in the German capital.
The Berlin chapter of the international climate protest movement Extinction Rebellion on Saturday began building a protest camp near Germany's government offices.
Its protests, which will urge the government to adopt climate policies that will bring the country's CO2 emissions down to zero by 2025, are due to start on Monday and run for a week.
A spokeswoman for the group said it wanted to offer workshops and run working groups at the camp starting on Sunday. Police said 6,000 people registered for the protests.
Roadblocks planned
The Berlin activists plan to follow the example set by the movement in London and elsewhere earlier this year by blocking major roadways, starting with the public square and traffic intersection of Potsdam Square.
"We are recommending that drivers leave their cars at home," the group said on Friday.
According to a spokeswoman, recent climate proposals by the government are "entirely insufficient." The package of measures agreed on September 20 is also felt to be inadequate by 53% of the German public, according to a survey by broadcaster ZDF.
Germany is currently on track to miss its 2020 emissions reduction target by almost 25%.
First founded in Britain, Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, now has branches in some 50 countries. It plans to launch two weeks of protests in 60 cities across the world from Monday.
tj/sms (AP, dpa)
