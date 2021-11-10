Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Booming domestic demand in Germany is helping the national economy to weather the slowdown in foreign demand resulting from weaker growth in China.
Yet exports remain a pivotal factor in Europe's powerhouse, driven by an artificially low euro exchange rate. This page collates recent DW on Germany's and other nations' export figures.
The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.
