Exports

Booming domestic demand in Germany is helping the national economy to weather the slowdown in foreign demand resulting from weaker growth in China.

Yet exports remain a pivotal factor in Europe's powerhouse, driven by an artificially low euro exchange rate. This page collates recent DW on Germany's and other nations' export figures.

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

--FILE--Steaks imported from Australia are for sale at the first Guangzhou store of O2O fresh produce retailer Hemaxiansheng, also known as Hema Fresh Store, of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 28 April 2018. Consumers stand to benefit from more imported goods during this year's Nov. 11 shopping gala as merchants across the globe try to ride the import boom fueled by the China International Import Expo. At least 500 additional new foreign products will be available to Chinese bargain hunters who are preparing for the upcoming discount extravaganza, according to Tmall Global, the dedicated cross-border e-commerce arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company aims to develop around 30 small and medium-sized overseas brands through content marketing endeavors and help them achieve $10 million daily sales during the 24-hour shopping festival, said Liu Peng, Tmall Global's general manager overseeing imports and exports.

Australia, New Zealand ratify RCEP, world's largest trade deal 03.11.2021

The two countries will join ASEAN nations, along with China, South Korea, and Japan. The pact will cover 30% of the world's population and 53% of last year's exports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), accompanied by Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, visits the construction site of the Amur gas processing plant, part of the Power of Siberia project, in the far eastern Amur region on August 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Alexey NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Putin turn off Moldova's gas taps? 27.10.2021

Moldova has declared a state of emergency amid skyrocketing gas prices, after Russia decreased its exports of natural gas. It's not the first time the Kremlin has used its resources for political leverage.
A general view taken on April 16, 2016 shows the Shuaiba oil refinery south of Kuwait City. Kuwaiti oil workers plan to go on strike on April 17, 2016 in protest to what they call the government's plan to cut their annual benefits and bonuses. / AFP / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwait: Fire breaks out at oil refinery 18.10.2021

An explosion at a refinery in Kuwait has sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Officials said that there have been a number of minor injuries.
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, men walk past a Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Leopard tank with a sold sign on it at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Newly released figures on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 show Germany's centrist coalition approved more weapons exports over the past four years, fueling debate over the country's weapons sale policy. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell,file) |

Germany and the Middle East: A tale of morals and markets 14.09.2021

Germany's foreign policy is explicitly values-based. But what happens when democracy, the rule of law and human rights collide with the logic of trade and business?

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 02.09.2021 02.09.2021

The UK grapples with resettling 20,000 Afghan refugees - EU concerns over a new migrant influx via Turkey - The race to succeed German chancellor Angela Merkel is wide open - In Italy, a 75th birthday tribute to the late, great Freddie Mercury - And a special focus on surveillance technology, and how European exports assist authoritarian regimes
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has handed the latest versions of the Leopard 2 over to Denmark and Germany. Frank Haun, Chairman of the Board of KMW, presented the symbolic keys of the first two vehicle systems to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Friis Arne Petersen, and the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Defence, Dr. Peter Tauber. Both nations are receiving comparable variants of the Leopard 2 A7 main battel tank. Protection, mobility, firepower and commandability were significantly increased. The main features include an even higher protection level, high-performance power supply, new NBC and air conditioning systems as well as the integration of C4 I systems in order to meet the requirements of modern, networked operation. The modernisation of the driveline and a further optimisation of the weapon stabilisation during travel bolster the vehicles agility and combat performance. The Danish army will receive a total of 44 Leopard 2 A7 vehicles by 2022. The German Federal Armed Forces will gain 104 Leopard 2 A7V vehicles by 2023. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Biggest arms exports to Hungary, then US 29.08.2021

Germany's Economy Ministry released data showing export licenses worth more than €22 billion ($26 billion). Hungary is the greatest recipient, followed by the US.
16.09.2020, Lubmin - In einem Container ist ein Informationszentrum in der Nähe der Erdgasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sehen. Noch fehlen die letzten Verbindungen zwischen den Rohrsystemen, diese werden erst nach Fertigstellung der Pipeline angeschlossen. Später sollen sechseinhalb Millionen Kubikmeter Erdgas pro Stunde hier verarbeitet werden und mit dem richtigen Druck an weiterführende Pipelines abgegeben werden. Ursprünglich sollte die Pipeline für Erdgas aus Russland Ende 2019 in Betrieb gehen. Knapp acht Milliarden Euro wurden bereits in die Pipeline investiert. Derzeit fehlen noch 150 des insgesamt 2.360 Kilometer langen Doppelstrangs der deutsch-russischen Erdgagspipeline Nord Stream 2.

Opinion: Ukraine could move from gas transit nation to hydrogen exporter 26.08.2021

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline and the ambitious climate goals of the European Union offer Ukraine an opportunity to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, says Oliver Rolofs.
Fototermin zur Präsentation der Plakatkampagne der Partei Die Linke zur Bundestagsswahl 2021 vor der Volksbühne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz. Berlin, 21.07.2021

The Left Party and its anti-military unique selling point 16.08.2021

Germany's Left Party is campaigning on a platform with a focus on social care. But it is also calling for an end to all Bundeswehr missions abroad, to stop all weapons exports and for the NATO alliance to be scrapped.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo/File Photo

German exporters worried about protectionism 09.08.2021

Globalization has been a good thing for the German economy which is export-oriented. Stormy-Annika Mildner from the Aspen Institute Germany analyzes the risks of growing protectionism.
ARCHIV - 16.07.2020, Hamburg: Ein Container wird auf dem Container Terminal Altenwerder im Hamburger Hafen mit einer Containerbrücke auf ein Schiff geladen. Nach dem Konjunkturabsturz auf dem Höhepunkt der Corona-Krise ist die deutsche Wirtschaft Ökonomen zufolge im dritten Quartal wieder gewachsen.(zu dpa «Erholung nach dem Konjunkturabsturz - Bundesamt gibt Daten bekannt») Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German exports-weighted economy vulnerable to protectionism 09.08.2021

The general global trend towards protectionism has been boosted by the pandemic, as countries try to buy more locally. That's a serious threat to jobs in Germany.
epaselect epa04484757 Balloons carry the ASEAN logo stands next to ASEAN members and dialogue partners flags at the main venue of the Myanmar International Convention Center, ahead of the arrival of leaders for the 25th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, in the administrative capital of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 11 November 2014. The summit runs from 09-13 November, with leaders from ten ASEAN member countries and its dialogue partners as well as a meeting of the East Asia Summit (EAS) involving US President Barack Obama, new Indonesian President Joko Widodo and China Prime Minister Li Keqiang, among others. EPA/AZHAR RAHIM +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

EU's new carbon scheme — how will it affect trade with ASEAN? 03.08.2021

There is concern in Southeast Asia that the potential for more EU tariffs on exports from ASEAN countries will result in a decrease in trade if the cost of imports becomes uncompetitive.

Sour grapes: France outraged over Russian champagne law 06.07.2021

Russia has passed a law forcing imported French champagne to be described as sparkling wine. France's champagne industry is outraged, even calling for exports to Russia to be halted.

Germany sees 'domestic recovery' gaining traction 24.06.2021

German business confidence has hit its highest level since the end of 2018 as the economic recovery is gaining momentum. After exports, domestic business activity is rebounding, says Clemens Fuest from the ifo Institute.
06.10.2013 A picture taken on October 6, 2013, shows a general view of Belaruskali potash mines near the Belarus town of Soligorsk, some 130 km south of the capital Minsk. The world's top potash producer Uralkali said last month the company's board had no enthusiasm in canceling the joint venture with Belarusian producer Belaruskali but that it didn't see any other option after coming across clear evidence that its partner was selling significant amounts of potash in competition with their joint venture. AFP PHOTO / VIKTOR DRACHEV (Photo credit should read VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Stronger EU sanctions to hit Belarus potash exports 21.06.2021

The EU has stepped up sanctions against the Lukashenko regime in Minsk. Potash imports from there are now banned. Belarus is the world's biggest exporter of potash
