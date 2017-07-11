Explosions in Lebanon's Tyre, near Palestinian refugee camp

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The blasts occurred in the coastal city of Tyre. Casualties have been reported by Lebanese state-run media.
Several explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp in the Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, according to residents who spoke to the Associated Press news agency by phone. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said there were casualties.
The explosion occurred at a reported Hamas weapons depot, security sources told the news agency Reuters, prompting ambulances to rush to the scene.
Initial reports suggested the incident began with a fire in a diesel tanker before spreading to a nearby mosque controlled by Hamas.
Footage shared by local media showed a number of small, bright red flashes above the port city, followed by a blast and the sound of glass shattering.
More to follow...
jsi/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa)