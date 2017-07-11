Explosions in Lebanon's Tyre, near Palestinian refugee camp

Several explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp in the Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, according to residents who spoke to the Associated Press news agency by phone. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said there were casualties.

The explosion occurred at a reported Hamas weapons depot, security sources told the news agency Reuters, prompting ambulances to rush to the scene.

Initial reports suggested the incident began with a fire in a diesel tanker before spreading to a nearby mosque controlled by Hamas.

Footage shared by local media showed a number of small, bright red flashes above the port city, followed by a blast and the sound of glass shattering.

