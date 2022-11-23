  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Police said they suspected the two explosions were an attack by PalestiniansImage: Maya Alleruzzo/picture alliance/AP
CrimeIsrael

Explosions at Jerusalem bus stops injure several

1 hour ago

Two explosions near Jerusalem have injured several people, Israeli media reported. Police are investigating a suspected combined attack while rescue services transported the injured to hospitals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JvZP

An explosion in the Kiryat Moshe area of Jerusalem left at least 12 people injured, including at least two in critical condition, on Wednesday, according to Israel's emergency rescue service. 

The blast reportedly occurred near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Another explosion went off near a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, shortly afterward, injuring at least two more people.

While investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blasts, Israeli police said they suspected the explosions were an attack by Palestinians.

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.

Emergency services cordoned off the blast scene. They could be seen on television footage alongside the debris at the site.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

More to come on this breaking news story at dw.com

rmt/sms (Reuters, AP,  DPA, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers set to name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terror

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts6 hours ago11:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage