Explosion, injuries in high-rise building in Germany

German police say officers are among those injured after an explosion at an apartment tower in Ratingen. The events as initially described make the possibility of a trap set for law enforcement conceivable.

German police said on Thursday that an explosion in a high-rise apartment block had injured both people and police officers who had been carrying out an operation in the building.

"Currently there is a large operation in Ratingen-West," police wrote on Twitter. "There an explosion took place for still unclear reasons. Several people are injured, among them also police officers. More information will follow as soon as we have confirmed details."

Police followed up by saying the explosion had come from one of the apartments in the building.

A police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency that officers were injured because they were already in the building for an operation. She said that police had been called to the building originally to assist a person supposedly in distress.

North Rhine-Westphalia's state Interior Minister Herbert Reul spoke briefly on the operation in the state parliament in Düsseldorf, saying preliminary information pointed to 10 wounded firefighters and two police officers.

The explosion took place at around 11:15 a.m. local time (0915 UTC/GMT).

Further comments were expected later on Thursday from federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

First reports suggest major mobilization

Initial dispatches from reporters and photographers in the region pointed to a major police mobilization with multiple rescue helicopters and specialist teams on site.

Rescue crews in specialist gear were trying to secure the building and ascertain the cause for the explosion Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

Dpa cited its reporter at the scene as saying armed officers had entered the building and that sharpshooters had deployed on rooftops. A large area around the site was cordoned off.

Two locally-based reporters specializing in police operations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) also reported the presence of multiple helicopters; one said shots had been heard.

Sebastian Weiermann, an NRW security and extremism correspondent, shared the information and said the two accounts "generally inform rather accurately about events in the area."

"What they're reporting after the explosion in Ratingen does not sound good at all," he said.

Ratingen is a large town in western Germany with a population of around 85,000, not far from NRW's state capital Düsseldorf.

More to follow...

msh/sms (AFP, dpa)