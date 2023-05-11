  1. Skip to content
A large cloud of smoke emanating from a window on a balcony at a high-rise apartment block in Ratingen, western Germany. May 11, 2023.
Emergency services were called to the building, and on entry, an explosion took place near the doorImage: David Young/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheGermany

Explosion, injuries, arrest at German high-rise building

3 hours ago

German police say officers are among those injured after an explosion at an apartment tower in Ratingen. The events as initially described make the possibility of a trap set for law enforcement conceivable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RCxq

German police said on Thursday that an explosion in a high-rise apartment block had injured both firefighters and police officers who had been carrying out an operation in the building. 

"Currently there is a large operation in Ratingen-West," police wrote on Twitter. "There an explosion took place for still unclear reasons. Several people are injured, among them also police officers. More information will follow as soon as we have confirmed details." 

Police followed up by saying the explosion had come from one of the apartments in the building. 

A police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency that officers were injured because they were already in the building for an operation. She said that police had been called to the building originally to assist a person supposedly in distress.

Man arrested with injuries, corpse found in apartment

A police spokeswoman at the scene said later on Thursday that a 60-year-old man, the occupant of the flat from which the explosion came, had been arrested. 

Police had stormed the apartment and arrested him, she said. He was injured, but she said she could not comment on whether his injuries were sustained before or during his arrest.

Later on Thursday, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Ministry said that a dead body had been found in the apartment as well. 

The state Interior Minister Herbert Reul said this while briefing the state parliament in Düsseldorf on the operation, saying preliminary information pointed to 10 wounded firefighters and two police officers. 

The explosion took place at around 11:15 a.m. local time (0915 UTC/GMT). 

Further comments were expected later on Thursday from federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. 

Reports of continued gunshots, sharpshooters deployed

Initial dispatches from reporters and photographers in the region pointed to a major police mobilization with multiple rescue helicopters and specialist teams on site. 

Emergency crews, some with specialist breathing equipment, gather on a street near the site of the explosion. Ratingen, western Germany, May 11, 2023.
Rescue crews in specialist gear were trying to secure the building and ascertain the cause for the explosionImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

Dpa cited its reporter at the scene as saying armed officers had entered the building and that sharpshooters had deployed on rooftops. A large area around the site was cordoned off. Like an independent correspondent online, the dpa correspondent also reported hearing multiple noises akin to gunshots during the later emergency services operations.  

Two locally-based reporters specializing in police operations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) also reported the presence of multiple helicopters.

Sebastian Weiermann, an NRW security and extremism correspondent, shared the information and said the two accounts "generally inform rather accurately about events in the area."

"What they're reporting after the explosion in Ratingen does not sound good at all," he said.  

Ratingen is a large town in western Germany with a population of around 85,000, not far from NRW's state capital Düsseldorf.

msh/sms (AFP, dpa) 

