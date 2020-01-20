Explosion in Amsterdam mail room

An explosion at an office building in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam has resulted in no injuries, according to reports.

The incident occurred at a postal company office and police said they believed it was as a result of a device that had been posted.

The Amsterdam police tweeted: "On Wednesday morning, an explosion took place in a mail room of a business building just before 8 a.m., presumably caused by a bomb letter. No injured."

News agency Reuters reported a second explosion shortly afterwards in the southern Dutch town of Kerkrade, again with no injuries.

More to follow...