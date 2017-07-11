Explosion hits Dutch coronavirus testing center: police

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location in a town north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted, after an explosion went off early in the morning before the site had opened.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside of Amsterdam, shattered windows but did not cause any injuries, police said, adding that they had cordoned off the area to investigate.

The explosive "must have been placed" there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters, adding that "something metal" had caused the blast.

"We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate," Hartenberg said. "What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid."

Police reported five shattered windows, after the blast took place at around 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT/UTC). There was only one guard present at the time of the blast, and so far, officers have not identified any leads on the culprit.

A bomb squad was sent to determine whether any explosive material remained at the scene, public television network NOS reported.

In January, a testing center in the community of Urk, which is also slightly north of Amsterdam, was set on fire during a protest against coronavirus measures. That blaze marked the start of several nights of rioting over restrictions and a curfew, in some of the most violent protests the country has seen in decades.

More to come...

lc/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)