Explosion at Russian missile test site kills 2 people

Russia's Defense Ministry said two people died and six others were injured in an explosion at a military base used to test missiles in the far north of the country.

The explosion occurred during a test of a liquid-propellant jet engine in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

The ministry said radiation levels were normal. TASS news agency, citing an official in the city of Severodvinsk, reported a short-term spike in radiation levels.

The explosion is the second military accident within a week.

On Monday, a fire at an ammunition depot in Siberia caused a massive explosion that killed at least one person and injuring 13 more, forcing several thousand people to flee their homes in the Krasnoyarsk region.

