Exploring the Deep Sea

The deep sea is a cold and dark place. How do marine creatures manage to live there? And how much do we really know about fish? Do they feel pain, for example?

Image: Ingo Wagner/dpa/picture alliance

Mining deep sea manganese

For millions of years, manganese nodules have been forming in the ocean, 4000 to 6000 meters down. Mining them could provide the raw materials needed for the world’s energy transition. But removing them has consequences for the deep sea ecosystem.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/N.Försterling

Just Ask!

This week’s question comes from Yu Pang Yeow in Hong Kong: The deeper you dive, the higher the water pressure. Why don’t deep sea creatures get crushed?

Image: Oliver Berkhausen/Shotshop/IMAGO

Do fish have feelings?

Fish can’t blink or cry. Whatever happens to them, their facial expression doesn’t change. That might be one reason why so few people think about fish welfare. But now, there’s new scientific data about pain and stress in fish.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer

Algal blooms: does the Baltic Sea need new protected areas?

Warming waters and increased pollution of the seas and oceans are causing huge, deadly algal blooms. Inland seas that are only connected to the ocean by a strait are most affected. Experts are trying to find to save the Baltic Sea.

Image: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa/picture alliance

Biocyclic vegan agriculture

A lot of fertilizer is used in conventional farming, most of it being a by-product of the meat industry. It’s not good for the animals or the soil. One apple farmer in southern Germany decided to use only vegan fertilizer on his plantations.

