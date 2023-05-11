  1. Skip to content
Bildergalerie Pescadero Basin
Image: 2018 MBARI

Exploring the Deep Sea

31 minutes ago

The deep sea is a cold and dark place. How do marine creatures manage to live there? And how much do we really know about fish? Do they feel pain, for example?

https://p.dw.com/p/4RDzj
Mineralische Rohstoffen Manganknollen
Image: Ingo Wagner/dpa/picture alliance

Mining deep sea manganese

For millions of years, manganese nodules have been forming in the ocean, 4000 to 6000 meters down. Mining them could provide the raw materials needed for the world’s energy transition. But removing them has consequences for the deep sea ecosystem.

 

 

Leuchtende Tiefseefische Kopf eines Vipernfisches
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/N.Försterling

Just Ask!

This week’s question comes from Yu Pang Yeow in Hong Kong: The deeper you dive, the higher the water pressure. Why don’t deep sea creatures get crushed?

 

 

 

Clownfisch
Image: Oliver Berkhausen/Shotshop/IMAGO

Do fish have feelings?

Fish can’t blink or cry. Whatever happens to them, their facial expression doesn’t change. That might be one reason why so few people think about fish welfare. But now, there’s new scientific data about pain and stress in fish.

 

 

Blaualgenteppiche auf der Ostsee
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer

Algal blooms: does the Baltic Sea need new protected areas?

Warming waters and increased pollution of the seas and oceans are causing huge, deadly algal blooms. Inland seas that are only connected to the ocean by a strait are most affected. Experts are trying to find to save the Baltic Sea.

 

 

Tag des deutschen Apfels
Image: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa/picture alliance

Biocyclic vegan agriculture

A lot of fertilizer is used in conventional farming, most of it being a by-product of the meat industry. It’s not good for the animals or the soil. One apple farmer in southern Germany decided to use only vegan fertilizer on his plantations.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 13.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 13.05.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 14.05.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 15.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

