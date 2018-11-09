Exploring Belfast  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
For many years, Belfast was mired by the violence of the Northern Ireland conflict. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement finally brought peace. And since then, Belfast has grown increasingly popular with tourists.
Belfast is the birthplace of the Titanic and a host of other attractions. For years, the Northern Ireland conflict known as "the Troubles" kept visitors at bay. Tourism has picked up since the 1998 peace deal.
Where are you going in 2018? "Lonely Planet" has found some dream destinations, and the travel guide that is particulaly popular among backpackers has recommended the following ten regions.
Paintings live on stage: a theater group is re-creating works by Caravaggio. Plus: breathtaking aerial shots of the Zugspitze mountain and surroundings. And German inventor Melitta Bentz, who came up with the coffee filter.
The Italian Malatheatre group called is re-creating famous works by baroque painter Caravaggio live on stage. In the nearly forgotten tradition of Tableaux Vivants, they freeze their movements in pre-rehearsed poses.
Erika Spengler and Adi Geisegger take off in an ultralight to get videos of a hiking trail on the Zugspitze mountain and surroundings. The result is breathtaking views of one of Bavaria’s most beautiful areas.
In 1908, Melitta Bentz was looking for a way to brew coffee without ending up with a cup full of coffee grounds. She put some blotting paper in a pot, punched a hole in the bottom and the rest is coffee-drinking history.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version