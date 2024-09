09/17/2024 September 17, 2024

Lebanon's health minister says thousands have been injured after pagers used by the Hezbollah militia group exploded simultaneously. Hezbollah fighters and medics are among the wounded. Several deaths have also been reported. Hezbollah says it's investigating the cause of the blasts. Security expert Hans-Jakob Schindler told DW that it's "unlikely to be a production mistake or an accident."