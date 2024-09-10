Explains: Thailand, the Detroit of Southeast Asia?

Cars and TransportationThailandExplains: Thailand, the Detroit of Southeast Asia?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationThailandKai Steinecke10/09/2024October 9, 2024Thailand: The biggest car manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. The country even labeled itself “The Detroit of Asia”. But with EVs on the rise, Thailand is under pressure to hang onto its self-proclaimed title.https://p.dw.com/p/4lZ18Advertisement