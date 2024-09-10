  1. Skip to content
Explains: Thailand, the Detroit of Southeast Asia?

Kai Steinecke
October 9, 2024

Thailand: The biggest car manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. The country even labeled itself “The Detroit of Asia”. But with EVs on the rise, Thailand is under pressure to hang onto its self-proclaimed title.

