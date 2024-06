Eunice Wanjiru

The International Criminal Court has convicted a key Islamist extremist of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Mali. Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud Al Hassan was the de facto chief of the Islamic police in the city of Timbuktu. He faced charges of torture, mutilation and persecution at the court in The Hague. He is to be sentenced at a later date.