What's behind Africa's billion-dollar illegal mining trade?

SocietyAfricaWhat's behind Africa's billion-dollar illegal mining trade?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyAfricaGeorge Okach06/06/2024June 6, 2024A big chunk of Africa's mineral wealth is being looted — but how? Illegal mining, a billion-dollar shadow trade, is defying authorities from Congo to Ghana. Who and what are behind this dangerous and clandestine empire, and why can't it be crushed?https://p.dw.com/p/4gjIrAdvertisement