Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

Turkey appears poised to launch an imminent military incursion against a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance in northeast Syria, setting the stage for potential bloodbath and instability across the region for years to come.

US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced US troops would pull away from the Turkish-Syrian border, allowing Turkey to carry out an operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Trump's apparent green light to Ankara — despite opposition from the Pentagon, State Department and much of Congress — marks a stunning abandonment of the SDF, which has said it lost more than 11,000 fighters spearheading the battle against the "Islamic State" (IS) group in Syria.

Why would Turkey want to attack?

Turkey considers the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the SDF, a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened military action in northeast Syria, where the Kurds and local Arab and Christian allies have established a relatively stable, de facto autonomous region during the Syrian civil war.

More than a military threat, the Syrian Kurdish experiment in "democratic autonomy," based on the libertarian socialist principles of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, represents an ideological challenge to Turkey.

Erdogan holds up a map of a proposed "safe zone" in northeastern Syria while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York in late September

What is Turkey planning?

The scale and size of a potential Turkish operation remain unclear. Turkey wants to create a 32-kilometer deep, 480 kilometer-long corridor (20 miles deep, 300 miles long) inside Syria along the border to protect its security.

Turkey says it plans to resettle nearly 1 million of its 3.6 million Syrian refugees who hail from other parts of Syria inside the "safe zone." In reality, a buffer zone may only extend several kilometers inside Syria and be formed around several pockets, and the operation conducted in stages.

With the support of the Turkish military, Turkey plans to use a motley group of its Syrian rebel allies to do much of the ground fighting and holding of territory.

The extent of the operation may be hampered after the US military said it was closing Syrian airspace to Turkish warplanes and US officials warned Turkey about any major operation.

What do the Kurds say?

Syrian Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and demographic engineering of areas along the border.

There are an estimated 1.8 million Kurds in Syria, about half of whom live within Turkey's proposed buffer zone. SDF-controlled areas are believed to have around 1.5 million Arabs and tens of thousands of Christians.

In a statement, the SDF said it was "determined to defend our land at all costs." The SDF has an estimated 60,000 fighters.

The landscape of northeast Syria is open plains, which would make it difficult for the lightly armed-SDF to resist NATO's second-largest army.

A Turkish military incursion into northeast Syria would likely send hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing into SDF-controlled areas further south and into neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan.

Turkey's plans would also exacerbate ethnic tensions for years to come and leave Ankara battling a long-run Kurdish insurgency.

The SDF warns that a fight with Turkey would force it to redeploy fighters and distract from securing the gains of its fight against IS. It has also warned that around 11,000 IS fighters in SDF prisons could flee in any chaos.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



What led up to the proposed buffer zone?

US support for the SDF has been a major source of tension with NATO ally Turkey.

In December 2018, Trump announced that the roughly 2,000 US troops in Syria would be withdrawn because IS had been "defeated." Under pressure from the Pentagon, Congress and European allies, he then reversed course.

Even Turkey, caught off guard by an unexpected US intention to retreat, was cautious about a hasty US withdrawal. But the announcement paved the way for months of talks between Turkish and US officials that led in August of this year to an agreement on a joint security mechanism to establish a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria.

Despite the agreement, both the US and Turkey remained at odds over the extent and long-term nature of the "safe zone."

The agreement led to joint US-Turkish patrols inside a limited buffer zone to address Turkey's concerns over the Syrian Kurds and the SDF dismantling its defenses along the border and pulling back heavy weaponry.

In September, US and Turkish forces began conducting joint patrols along the Turkey-Syria border.

The agreement, which had buy-in from the SDF, was meant to buy time and appease Turkey.

Unsurprisingly, the SDF feels betrayed by Trump's announcement to pull US troops from the border.

"We are not expecting the US to protect northeast Syria," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said on Twitter on Monday. "But people here are owed an explanation regarding security mechanism deal, destruction of fortifications and failure of US to fulfill their commitments."

"US forces did not fulfill their responsibilities and began withdrawing from the border, leaving the area to turn into a war zone. But SDF is determined to defend northeast Syria at all costs."

What has Turkey done in the past?

Turkey has carried out two previous military operations inside Syria to thwart Kurdish ambitions.

In 2016, the Turkish military and its rebel allies launched Operation Euphrates Shield. The cross-border invasion cleared IS from an area spanning Jarabulus on the Euphrates River to Azaz in the west near the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin.

The military operation was intended to block the Syrian Kurds from linking territories under their control in the northeast with Afrin. Unlike northeast Syria, the Turkish-controlled Euphrates Shield zone is predominately Arab. Turkey has resettled Syrian refugees in the area.

In 2018, Turkey launched an operation into Afrin that displaced roughly half of the enclave's population of nearly 300,000. The YPG continues a low-level insurgency against the Turkish military and its Syrian rebel allies.

Rights groups have accused Turkish-backed forces of gross human rights violations, including forcible displacement, confiscation of property, pillaging, arbitrary arrest, torture, kidnapping and extortion. Turkey has moved in the families of rebel fighters and other refugees into Afrin.

The SDF has about 60,000 female and male fighters. The umbrella alliance is composed of Kurds, Arabs and Assyrian Christians.

